Again, Police Rekindle Usual Rhetoric

Last week, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh, announced the ban on the use of covered vehicle number plates in the state.

He also warned against the use of tinted glasses that obscure the front and right side of vehicles as well as the use of unregistered vehicles on Lagos roads.

Jimoh, who spoke during a press briefing after addressing officers and men of the command, explained that the briefing became necessary following directives issued by the new Inspector-General of Police (IG), Olatunji Disu.

There is no better time for the police to enforce the ban on covered vehicle number plates, tinted glasses and use of unregistered vehicles than now that Nigeria is suffering from massive insecurity.

But will they genuinely enforce the ban with the seriousness it deserves?

Those who are familiar with the police culture know that as soon as a new IG is appointed, the first thing they do is to give directives which the officers and men of the Force will hardly comply with.

The directives always end up as an opportunity for them to harass and extort motorists.

In the past, previous IGs had on many occasions ordered the withdrawal of personnel attached to VIPs.

They also ordered the disbandment of roadblocks on major roads. But the more these directives were given, the more Nigerians saw policemen themselves sabotage them.

In February 2025, following complaints by Nigerians that heavily armed police personnel in mufti used to harass innocent people in gestapo-style, the immediate past IG, Kayode Egbetokun directed police officers not to bear assault rifles when dressed in mufti.

He also banned them from using commercial buses and other unmarked vehicles that hide their identities.

But despite the ban and warning, personnel of the force have refused to comply with it.

This is why many Nigerians believe that the latest directive is another empty rhetoric.