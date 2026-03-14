Yahaya Celebrates Promotion of Bello Shehu, Dankombo Morris to AIG Rank

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed delight over the promotion of two illustrious sons of the state, Bello Shehu and Dankombo Morris Fallings to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police in the Nigeria Police Force.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Yahaya described the elevation of the two senior officers as well-deserved recognition of their exemplary service, professionalism and dedication to duty over the years.

According to the message issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General(Press Affairs),

Government House,Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the governor noted that both officers have built impressive careers in the Nigeria Police Force, marked by discipline, integrity and a strong commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the country.

He particularly recalled their remarkable performances while serving as Commissioners of Police, with Bello Shehu distinguishing himself through operational effectiveness in Katsina State, and Dankombo Morris earning commendation for his firm and strategic stewardship in the Adamawa State Police Command.

Yahaya said the government and people of Gombe State take immense pride in the accomplishments of the two illustrious sons, describing their elevation as a moment of honour and inspiration for the entire state.

“Your promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police is a source of pride for the Government and people of Gombe State. It reflects your years of commitment, discipline and exceptional contributions to policing and national security,” the governor stated.

While noting that Bello Shehu, who hails from Gombe Local Government Area, and Dankombo Morris Fallings, a proud son of Kaltungo Local Government Area, have continued to uphold the noble ideals of the Nigeria Police Force, the governor urged them to see their new positions as a call to even greater service to the nation.

The governor charged the newly promoted AIGs to continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and patriotism, while contributing meaningfully to ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening security and public confidence in policing across the country.

He assured them of the continued support, goodwill and prayers of the Government and people of Gombe State, expressing confidence that they will justify the confidence reposed in them by the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

He described AIGs Shehu and Dankombo as shining examples of excellence, discipline and service, whose achievements will continue to inspire younger generations from Gombe State to pursue careers in public service with pride and honour.