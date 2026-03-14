Title Race Over with Drop Point at West Ham, Guardiola Warns Man City Players

Pep Guardiola has said the Premier League title race will be “over” if his Manchester City side drop points at West Ham on Saturday.

Second-placed City sit seven points behind leaders, Arsenal though with a game in hand – nine games remaining compared to Arsenal’s eight. The sides also meet in a potentially pivotal fixture at Etihad Stadium on 19 April.

However, Guardiola is not looking beyond this weekend, saying: “Now it’s West Ham. The Premier League is the most difficult title.

“We’re still there, knowing that if we drop points it will be over.

West Ham are battling at the other end in the table and find themselves in the relegation zone, below 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference only.

However, their results have improved lately and the Hammers have lost just one of their past five Premier League matches.

Guardiola knows Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are fighting for points, but the Spaniard said City “are desperate too”.

“I’ve always said when we arrive in the last 10 games every team plays for something – for relegation, for Europa League, for Conference League, for Champions League, to be champions. It’s normal, every game,” Guardiola said.

“Now there are no second chances.”

Guardiola did not want to dwell on Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 before their trip to London Stadium.

“Tomorrow night, we have a game, an important one for the Premier League position. Then we have the second leg,” he said yesterday.

City, who lost in the knockout play-off round in the Champions League last season, will host Real Madrid in the return leg on Tuesday.

“It is a pleasure to be here. Last season we could not reach this stage, so it is nice,” Guardiola said.