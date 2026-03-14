Tinubu Backs Obaigbena’s Lekeelekee, Pledges Protection for Nigeria’s Media Ecosystem

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown his weight behind Lekeelekee, a new digital media platform promoted by Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman/Editor in Chief of THISDAY/Arise Channel Media Group, describing the initiative as a home-grown innovation that deserves encouragement as Nigeria seeks to safeguard its media ecosystem.

The President made the pledge on Friday evening while hosting leaders of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) to an interfaith breaking of fast at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu used the occasion to address growing concerns about the impact of global technology companies on Nigeria’s traditional media industry, assuring media stakeholders that his administration would support initiatives aimed at protecting the country’s media ecosystem from external digital dominance.

Citing Lekeelekee as an example of indigenous innovation, the President said such initiatives should be encouraged to ensure that Nigerian media organisations do not lose value to foreign digital platforms.

“Don’t mind the screaming sometimes. I’m glad the Duke is sponsoring Lekeelekee while we are talking about Google and external interference in our affairs,” Tinubu said, referring to Obaigbena. “We will run with the stick with you and say ‘Nigeria we hail thee.’ We will survive the challenges.”

The President further assured media proprietors that the Federal Government would examine tariffs affecting the industry, including those on newsprint and broadcast equipment, to help strengthen the sector’s capacity to perform its constitutional role.

“We discussed issues of tariffs this afternoon. What I cannot report back here is whether I took action in the areas that affect you. But if I missed that, I will go back to rectifying whatever was necessary,” he said.

Beyond the issue of media sustainability, Tinubu urged journalists and media organisations to play a more active role in strengthening Nigeria’s federal system by intensifying scrutiny of state and local government administrations.

According to him, recent reforms have ensured that local governments now receive their funds directly, creating new opportunities for grassroots development that must be matched with accountability.

“We’ve opened up the principle of federalism to the extent that local governments are now getting their money. But how they use it is in your hands. Don’t bombard me alone; look out to the local government too,” he told the editors and media executives.

He added that state governments now enjoy improved fiscal conditions and should also be subjected to rigorous public scrutiny.

The President stressed that governance and national progress require collective responsibility among leaders, institutions and citizens, noting that the media remains a critical partner in nation-building.

“There is no morning that I leave my house without going through the papers,” Tinubu said, describing newspaper reading as an “addiction” that keeps him informed about national developments.

He also reflected on the economic reforms undertaken by his administration, including the removal of fuel subsidy, explaining that the difficult decisions were necessary to prevent Nigeria from sliding into economic collapse.

“At the time we had to confront the subsidy, Nigeria was tilting on the edge of bankruptcy. Leadership comes with the responsibility of taking decisions when they ought to be taken; otherwise it is a failure,” he said.

Despite the initial hardships caused by the reforms, Tinubu expressed confidence that the country has begun to stabilise economically.

“Leadership must, as a matter of responsibility, make decisions at the best time. Yes, I accepted my predecessor’s assets and liabilities because I applied for the job and was given the job. So I have to do it. But if anybody tells you it’s easy, it’s a lie. I thank you for your criticism at the beginning of the administration. You challenged me. Thank you for inspiring and challenging me at a critical moment in my life.

“But having asked for the job and got it, I can’t look back other than to make corrections as I move along. We had to save the nation and bring it back from the brink. Can you imagine a nation that owes airlines for ticket reimbursements and faces galloping exchange rates and inflation?”

“Today, I can stand proudly before you and say that we are back from that brink,” the President added.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris disclosed that the Federal Government has already begun engagement with major global technology companies, including Google and Meta Platforms, over their impact on Nigeria’s media industry.

According to him, regulatory agencies are working with the companies to ensure that Nigeria’s media sector is protected and fairly compensated for the use of its editorial content.

“The President will not allow anybody to come here, reap from our economy and go away,” Idris said, adding that the administration remains committed to press freedom.

“At no time has the President ever called me to say go and do this or go and do that to the press. He is himself a product of press freedom”, he said.

The minister noted that government initiatives such as the student loan scheme, improved foreign reserves and stabilising economic indicators demonstrate progress under the current administration and require sustained public understanding and engagement.

Earlier, former governor of Ogun State and Grand Patron of NPAN, Olusegun Osoba, commended the President for what he described as bold economic reforms, while

Osoba lauded the establishment of the Nigeria Revenue Service and the National Single Window policy, both of which are capable of increasing the nation’s revenue profile.

He lauded the President for charging the governors to ensure that the resources they receive through the monthly federal allocation are used to improve the lives of citizens at the grassroots.

The Publisher of BusinessDay, Frank Aigbogun, who spoke on behalf of the Nigeria Press Organisation, commended President Tinubu for maintaining his longstanding cordial relationship with the media and sought his intervention on import tariffs on newsprint and broadcast equipment.

Aigbogun also called on the Federal Government to intervene to protect the jobs of journalists in Nigeria and the industry as a whole from big tech companies that use editorial content sourced from Nigerian media without compensation.