Soludo ‘s Wife Inaugurates 100 Anambra Ladies for Skills Training in CCTV, AC, Tricycle Repairs

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Wife of the governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has inaugurated 100 women into skills training for ladies to shore up gender balance in number of skilled workers in the state.

Mrs. Soludo had months back announced her intention to train interested ladies in gender sensitive skills, with over 10,000 ladies showing interest.

The training which is for two months will involve practicals and internship with close supervision from a team constituted by the wife of the governor.

The First Lady inaugurated the first set of women for the training yesterday, stating that the training would include Solar and CCTV installation and repairs, AC repairs and Maintenance, Tricycle (Keke) repairs, and paintings.

She said, “The idea of Anambra Skilled Ladies Programme is divine providence, and I’m super grateful that we’re finally here to kick off this amazing journey.

“This is a well-designed entrepreneurial package that offers young women the opportunity to learn and prosper through high-demand lucrative skills.

“When the application portal for this program was opened, we received over ten thousand submissions in just one week. Our earlier plan was to start off with fifty trainees, but moved by your passion and keen interest, we had no choice but to double the figure.

“Your training has been designated across four important departments: The total course duration is two months; one month for practical classes and an extra one month for internship.

“Depending on your department, you will be directly monitored and supervised by your trainers, while an independent team will be set up to follow up on your day-to-day development.

“You all are here today, not by chance, because our screening process was strict and rigorous. You are here because you have shown considerable passion and the right willingness to make a change.

“So I expect you to stick to the very mindset that got you here and make this lifetime opportunity count and count very well,” she encouraged the ladies.