QBE Elected Chairman Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds, Associations

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Queen Blessing Ebigieson, National President of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria (AMP), has been sworn in as the Chairman of the Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Associations, effective March 7, 2026.

This development marks a significant milestone in the Nigerian film industry, with Ebigieson’s leadership expected to further strengthen collaborations among industry stakeholders, government, diaspora communities, and well-wishers of the industry.

In a statement released by AMP Public Relations, Ebigieson pledges to use her new role to foster unity, promote innovation, and drive growth within Nollywood, enhancing its global presence.

“I want to thank all guilds and associations for electing me as the chairman of the Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Associations. I am elated and believe this would spur me to unite all guilds and drive growth and inclusion within Nollywood. Thank you for having confidence in me,” says the national president of AMP.

Other executives elected include Alh. Shehu Hassan Kano as Vice Chairman, Alhaji Toyin Uthman as Secretary and Chief James Oguejiofor as Public Relations Officer.

The election has been met with enthusiasm from industry stakeholders, and groups who anticipate positive changes and advancements under her leadership.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the newly elected Chairman of Federation of Registered Nollywood Guilds and Association, Ebigieson. The latest of the messages comes from the National Leadership of the National Association of Okpella Students (NAOS).

NAOS noted that her emergence into this noble position is a clear testament to her dedication, leadership capacity and the immense contributions you have consistently made to the growth and development of the Nigerian film industry, widely known as Nollywood.