NILDC Backs Salihu Bakari Girei for Adamawa Gov

Daji Sani in Yola

The Nigeria Indigenous Languages Development Council (NILDC) Adamawa State chapter has endorsed Salihu Bakari Girei to run for Governor of Adamawa in 2027.

The council made the call at a press conference in Yola, citing Girei’s track record of improving education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

Girei is a renowned public servant and community leader with a history of progress and accountability. He has established 51 model primary schools, introduced free school uniforms for girls, and built over 4,000 classrooms in primary and junior secondary schools.

The NILDC Chairman, Elder Joshua Napa, described Girei as a credible replacement for outgoing Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, with hope, competence, and integrity. Napa praised Girei’s achievements, saying he’s a great achiever, educationist, and administrator with vast knowledge and experience.

He said that Girei has held various positions, including Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Adamawa State, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, and Director of Research and Development at Tetfund Abuja. He has degrees from University of Maiduguri, University of Jos, and University of Sussex.

According to him,the Lamido of Fombina has crowned Dr. Girei with the title ‘Wakili Makaranta’ for his contributions to education. The NILDC urges Girei to accept the call and contest for governor, promising to support him.

He further revealed that Girei was born in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State and has worked as a lecturer, assistant director, and special assistant to executive secretaries at Tetfund and UBE Abuja. Many believe he has the capacity to build on the incumbent governor’s achievements.

The NILDC’s call on Girei adds a new dimension to the 2027 governorship election in Adamawa State. With his education background and administrative experience, Girei has the potential to make a significant impact.

The chairman said that the council’s endorsement is seen as a collective decision by stakeholders in Adamawa State. Girei’s community leadership and public service experience make him a strong contender.

The 2027 governorship election is approaching, and Girei’s candidacy is expected to shape the state’s political landscape. His achievements and experience have positioned him as a frontrunner.

Girei’s vision for Adamawa State is eagerly awaited, as he is expected to build on the state’s progress and drive development.