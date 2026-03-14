Lookman Stars in Atletico, Netflix Campaign for Peaky Blinders Film

Ademola Lookman has stepped into a different kind of spotlight after featuring in a creative collaboration between Atlético Madrid and Netflix to promote the upcoming film ‘The Immortal Man’.

The film continues the story of the globally popular Peaky Blinders series and will once again feature actor Cillian Murphy as the famous gang leader Tommy Shelby.

Atlético Madrid joined forces with the streaming giant to create a unique promotional campaign that blends football with the dark and stylish world of the Peaky Blinders universe. The idea is to connect sport, entertainment and pop culture in a way that reaches fans across the world.

As part of the campaign, Lookman appeared in a short promotional video alongside some of the club’s biggest stars. The Nigerian forward was joined by Antoine Griezmann and Koke, with the players dressed in outfits inspired by the famous Birmingham gang from the series.

The video shows the Atlético stars stepping into a setting designed to look like Birmingham in the early 1900s, the time period where the Peaky Blinders story takes place. The club’s home stadium, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, was even transformed to match the gritty style of the series.

Lookman and several teammates, including Alexander Sørloth and José Giménez, were part of the filming, acting out scenes that mirror the mood and style of the Peaky Blinders world.

However, it is important to note that this appearance is purely promotional. Lookman is not acting in the movie itself. Instead, he is helping Atlético Madrid and Netflix build excitement ahead of the film’s release later in March.

While Lookman has been busy off the pitch with promotional activities, his main work continues to happen on the football field, and the Nigerian has already made a strong impression since joining Atlético Madrid in January.

The Super Eagles forward has quickly become an important player for the Spanish club. In his first 11 appearances, Lookman has already scored four goals and provided two assists, an impressive return that shows how quickly he has adapted to life in Madrid.

The former Atalanta forward has found the back of the net against Real Betis, Barcelona, Club Brugge and Espanyol. He also played a crucial role as Atletico Madrid powered to a 5-2 win over Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

His pace, sharp movement and ability to score from different positions have given Atlético’s attack a new dimension. The coaching staff and supporters have been pleased with how quickly the Nigerian international has settled into the team.

Lookman’s growing influence is also one of the reasons he was chosen as one of the faces of the Netflix collaboration. Atlético wanted players who represent the club’s spirit and energy, and the forward’s recent performances have made him a popular figure among fans.

The partnership with Netflix will also continue during Atlético’s upcoming La Liga match against Getafe.

Before the game, supporters at the Metropolitano will enjoy a themed matchday inspired by Peaky Blinders.

Actors dressed as members of the Shelby gang will accompany the players as they arrive at the stadium, and parts of the venue will be transformed into a recreation of the Garrison Tavern, the famous pub from the series.

Atlético face Getafe today knowing that a win is needed to stay ahead of fourth-placed Villarreal.