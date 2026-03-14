Iwobi X-rays NFF Incompetence in Comparison to England

Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi has revealed some of the habits drawing the Nigerian Football Federation back from excellence in terms of treating their players.

The 29-year-old was born in Lagos, Nigeria, but was moved to England before he was a year old. As such, the ex-Arsenal man has dual nationalities.

Iwobi played for England at the youth level before switching international allegiance to don the green and white colours of Nigeria in 2015.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, the former Everton man revealed how he was initially shocked by the lackadaisical approach the NFF showed towards the welfare of the players, considering he was used to something different in England.

“Playing for England and playing for Nigeria are two very different things. In England, things are stricter. Whenever you’re at St George’s, or you’re at the hotel, no one’s allowed to come in.

“The schedule was strict, alongside the food and the sleep regime. In Nigeria now, I have to watch what I say.

“Sometimes, your flight is not booked properly, you have to do that yourself, and when you land, the people at the airport are not ready to pick you up.

“So, you have to sometimes make your own way. The hotels are okay, but sometimes the light goes out, and you don’t have anywhere to charge your phone.

“My uncle and my dad said to me to try Nigeria once. It took a lot of convincing at the time for me to try the U-23 side.

“The pitches we played on had half grass, half astro-turfs and a bit of sand. The coaches were strict in the sense that if you miss a pass, you’re not just called out for your mistakes; you have to do a lap around the pitch.

“I have no regrets. I do love England, but I think because I grew up in a Nigerian household, it’s always been a part of me,” Iwobi concluded.

Iwobi wouldn’t be the first individual to call out the Nigerian Football Federation. Ex-Super Eagles captain William Troost Ekong and former Super Falcons coach Randry Waldrum has done the same, but it appears the situation is still the same.