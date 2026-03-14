Industrialise Delta to Curb Rising Unemployment, Sheriff Tasks Oborevwori

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A peace and environmental rights advocate, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, has urged Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to prioritise large-scale industrialisation as a central pillar of the state’s development strategy.

He said that doing so would curb the rising unemployment rate and prevent potential security threats.

Sheriff made the call in a statement issued to journalists in Warri yesterday, expressing concern over “an alarming rate of joblessness,” particularly among youths.

Commending the governor for remarkable and visible achievements in infrastructure development across urban centres in Delta State, the activist stressed that physical infrastructure alone would not sufficiently address growing poverty, hunger and unemployment.

According to him, the state must deliberately refocus its policies towards stimulating industrial growth and expanding employment opportunities for its teeming population.

“The governor has recorded landmark achievements in road construction and other critical infrastructure, and these efforts are commendable. However, the rising level of unemployment is an indication of security threats, therefore demands urgent attention.

“Without industrialisation, the problem of poverty and hunger will continue to worsen,” he said.

The Ibe-Sorimowei of oil-rich Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area, called on the state government to revive moribund industries and create an enabling environment capable of attracting both local and foreign investors.

He noted that Delta’s strategic location, abundant natural resources and human capital, position it to become a major industrial hub if backed by the right policies and strong political will.

“The government should introduce deliberate and people-centred industrial policies, support small and medium-scale enterprises, and encourage private sector participation. Sustainable job creation can only be achieved through a robust industrial base,” Sheriff added.

He maintained that aggressive industrialisation would not only reduce unemployment, but also boost internally generated revenue and strengthen long-term economic stability in the state.