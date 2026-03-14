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IMN, Others Stage Pro-Palestine Protest in Kano, Condemn Attack on Iran

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Thousands of Muslims in Kano State, predominantly from the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and other Islamic organisations took to the streets to demand an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine and condemn the recent attacks on Iran.

The protesters stormed the street shortly after yesterday’s prayers at Fagge Central Mosque waving flags of Palestine, Iran, and Nigeria, voicing solidarity with chants of “Free Palestine”, “Death to Israel”, “Death to America”, and “We stand with Iran”.

Two coffins draped in US and Israeli flags were pulled through the streets, bearing images of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, symbolising the protesters’ condemnation of the alleged attack on Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Addressing the gathering at the end of the event, Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara, who led the protest, explained that the event is called “Quds Day” and it takes place on every last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since inception forty years ago.

“Today being the last Friday of this month of Ramadan, the event is observed with public awareness campaigns, lectures and discussions, in many cities in Nigeria and other parts of the world. Observing Quds Day this year is of particular importance as the aggression and genocide against the people of Palestine by Israel persists,” he stated.

He explained further that the United Nations, humanitarian agencies, academic researches as well as the media have indicated that from October 2023 to date, no fewer than two hundred thousand Palestinians have either been killed or injured by the Israeli regime, while hundreds of thousands of others are displaced.

Mainasara condemned the act as inhuman, describing the late Supreme Leader of Iran as a humble man of God who stood for the oppressed people of the world, and was killed for it.

“Finally we strongly condemn the ongoing atrocities being committed by Israel against Palestinians and reiterate our call for the freedom and liberation of Palestine and other oppressed people of the world,” he declared.

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