Ibori Pays Condolence Visit to Elue Family

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has paid a condolence visit to the family of his former deputy, Benjamin Elue, who passed away on February 28 at the age of 85.

Elue served as Deputy Governor of Delta State during the Ibori administration from 1999 to 2007, a period widely regarded by many in the Niger Delta as pivotal in fostering political stability and advancing socio-economic development in the state and the wider region.

In a message shared on his official Facebook page, Ibori expressed deep sorrow over the loss and prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

Signing the condolence register during the visit, the former governor wrote: “A quintessential gentleman is gone. A big tree has fallen. Good night, Diokpa.”

Ibori, who was received by the widow of the deceased, Esther Onyebuchi Elue, also prayed with the family and urged them to take solace in the enduring legacies left behind by their patriarch.