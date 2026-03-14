Chaos in the Ring ‘Peace Fight’ Headlines May 1 Lagos Showdown

Balmoral Group Promotion and Amir Khan Promotions on Thursday unveiled a symbolic Peace Fight between Ezra Arenyeka and Godday Appah as the headline attraction of Chaos in the Ring, scheduled for May 1, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The bout, which will double as a WBO cruiserweight title fight, was announced at a World Press Conference in Lagos on Thursday, where promoters revealed a card designed to blend elite boxing with a powerful social message.

CEO of Balmoral Group Promotion, Ezekiel Adamu, explained that the Peace Fight was conceived to channel the long-running tensions between the Ijaw and Itsekiri communities — two groups historically associated with youth unrest — into a sporting contest rather than street conflict.

“What we are preaching here basically is we don’t want to fight with guns, we don’t want to fight with weapons anymore, we want to settle the score in the ring,” Adamu said.

Arenyeka represents Delta State, home of the Itsekiri, while Appah flies the flag for Bayelsa State and the Ijaw community. Adamu described both fighters as highly motivated, saying they are “very fired up” heading into the contest.

Beyond the Peace Fight, the card features an entertainment bout between popular skit maker Carter Efe and controversial musician Portable, with Adamu confirming that all fights on the night are structured as 50-50 contests.

Adamu also reaffirmed the broader ambition behind the Chaos in the Ring franchise — positioning it as a platform to showcase Nigeria’s finest boxing talent to a global audience.