Akume Urges Nigerians to Embrace Service to Humanity

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has said the country requires leadership orientation that emphasises service to the people.

He said that what Nigeria needs at the moment are citizens whose consciences are guided by values and whose actions are anchored in integrity and compassion.

Akume’s declaration came just as the National President of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, Sir Ambrose Obioha, charged Catholic faithfuls to be champions of the social values in every sphere of life.

In his speech at the Flag Off of the 2026 Catholic Laity Week in Abuja on Thursdays, Akume said that faith is not merely a private conviction, but a living commitment that must find expression in social, economic and political life of society.

He said that such commitment to values is important at a time when the nation is confronted with complex challenges ranging from economic pressures and social inequalities, to questions of justice, peace and national cohesion.

The SGF, whose speech was read by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, Dr. John Ezeamama, said the principles embodied in Catholic social teachings offer a powerful moral compass capable of guiding individuals, communities and institutions towards a more equitable and compassionate society.

He said, “Nigeria today needs citizens whose conscience is guided by values, whose leadership is inspired by services, and whose actions are anchored in integrity and compassion.

“The church has long been a steadfast voice in promoting these values, and the Catholic priests have consistently demonstrated their commitment to the moral and social advancement of our country.”

Akume said that Catholic Laity occupies a unique and strategic position in the society as professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, public servants, community leaders and national builders.

“The Laity represents the bridge between the church and the wider society through our daily engagement in the market places, in public institutions, in families and in communities, we carry the light of faith into the very structure, structures that shape our nation, our national life.

“The call therefore, is not mainly to reflect on these teachings, but to actively live them, to defend the dignity of every human life, to promote justice and fairness in our workplaces and institutions, to advocate for the vulnerable and the marginalised and to straighten the bond of unity that holds our diverse nation together,” he said.

While welcoming participants, the National President of the Catholic Laity Council, Sir Obioha called on Catholics across the country to endeavour to put the social teachings of the church into practice in their daily lives.

He said that Catholics are enjoined to go into politics to serve common good and to stand against a corrupt and unjust system.

“This annual Week -long celebration offers us as lay members of the church, a sacred moment to pause, reflect and renew our understanding of our mission and responsibilities – not only within the church but also within the broader society in which we live and serve.

“As we begin the celebrations of the 2026 Laity Week, let us remind ourselves that our vocation as Laity extends far beyond the walls of our churches. We are called to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world as ambassadors of peace, defenders of justice, and agents of transformation, ” he said.

Earlier in his Homily the Deputy Secretary General/Director Pastoral Agent Department, Very Rev.Fr. Augustine Amamchukwu said that the Catholic Church cannot fulfill it’s evangelical mission without the active, informed and courageous participation of the members.

He said that Catholic Social Teaching is the body of doctrine developed by the church to guide human beings in building a society that reflects God’s justice, love, and peace.

“It is rooted in Sacred Scripture, nourished by the wisdom of the fathers of the church, articulated in papal encyclicals and conciliar documents, and. made concrete in the lived experience of Christian communities throughout history,” he said.