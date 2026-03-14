Abia 2027: Ubani Among  Grassroots Coordinators for Otti’s Second-Term Campaign

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Frontline human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN, has emerged as one of those working harder than party loyalists to ensure that Governor Alex Otti’s second term ambition to continue governing Abia State in 2027 doesn’t suffer setback.

Ubani’s position gained traction on Wednesday, March 3, 2026, when a broad coalition of key stakeholders and political leaders from Ikwuano LGA unanimously selected him to serve as the Leader of Governor Otti’s Second-Term Campaign Coordination in Ikwuano LGA of the state.

The decision was reached during an expanded consultative stakeholders’ meeting held in Umuahia, chaired by the Political Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Acho Obioma. The meeting brought together leaders of the Labour Party in the local government, elected and appointed officials of the Abia State Government from Ikwuano, as well as respected community elders and other prominent stakeholders within the local government area.

Among those who attended the meeting were several stakeholders currently serving in the Abia State Government, alongside other influential leaders from Ikwuano communities, reflecting the broad-based support for Governor Otti’s administration and the growing momentum toward the 2027 election.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the meeting, Hon. Obioma, described the 2027 election as a critical moment for the future of Abia State.

“The 2027 election is a defining moment for our state. We need leaders whose character is as compelling as Governor Alex Otti’s achievements to coordinate his second-term campaign.

“Dr. Ubani, SAN, embodies that rare combination of legal brilliance, a fighting spirit for justice, and immense grassroots appeal. His unanimous choice by stakeholders attests to that fact,” he said.

Speaking shortly after the unanimous decision, Ubani expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him and reiterated his long-standing commitment to the socio-economic advancement of Abia State.

“Many know me as a social critic who holds government to account. My unwavering commitment to the socio-economic liberation of Abia State is equally well known. I am coordinating this campaign in Ikwuano as we did in 2023 precisely because, for the first time in decades, we have a government in Abia that is actually accountable. We are not here to ‘sell’ a candidate; we are here to defend a transformation that is already visible to every Abian.”

He emphasised that his decision to accept the role was guided by principle and integrity.

“I only lend my name to causes of integrity. And I can boldly say that His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, has moved Abia from a state of ‘potholes and excuses’ to a state of ‘projects and excellence.’ Supporting his second term is a patriotic duty for every well-meaning Abian.”

Ubani further stated that the responsibility entrusted to him is a call to service rather than a ceremonial position.

“I am accepting this mandate not as a title, but as a duty to my state. We cannot afford to retreat into the mediocrity of the past. Governor Otti has shown us that a new, prosperous Abia is possible.

“Our job is simply to help coordinate the massive swell of grassroots and elite support into a cohesive force that will secure four more years of performance and accountability.”

He also highlighted the role of electoral transparency in the upcoming election.

“We will leverage the provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act and the transparency of the BVAS and IReV systems. We want every Abian to know that their vote will count, and we are confident that the evidence of the massive transformation under His Excellency will be our greatest canvasser.”

Ubani stressed that the campaign will transcend partisan boundaries.

“This campaign isn’t just for the Labour Party; it’s for every Abian – PDP, APC, APGA, who is tired of the old way of doing things. If you love Abia, you are with us.”

Stakeholders at the meeting noted that Ubani’s unique ability to communicate complex governance achievements in simple, relatable terms would be instrumental in mobilising Abians across all demographics.

They further observed that placing a figure of national legal stature and public credibility at the helm of the campaign signals a clear departure from traditional “money politics,” shifting the focus toward an issue-based campaign anchored on performance, accountability, and development.

Ubani’s deep understanding of the governance and political structure of Abia State was also cited as a key factor in the decision. He was a prominent member of the Alex Otti Transition Committee in 2023 and has been actively involved in the politics of governorship elections in the state since 2014.

The coalition concluded that appointing a leader of Ubani’s calibre reflects the determination of stakeholders in Ikwuano to consolidate the reforms and developmental trajectory already underway in Abia State under Governor Otti’s leadership is mobilising grassroots support for Governor Alex Otti’s second term bid in Abia State.

Ubani believes Otti’s performance in office has been impressive, citing his administration’s tangible achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic development. According to Ubani, Abia State “saw the light in 2023” with Otti’s election and the people are eager to continue his people-centered governance

Amongst Otti’s notable achievements include completing long-abandoned federal projects, revitalizing Aba’s economy, and improving the state’s infrastructure. The governor has also emphasized his commitment to inclusive governance and strategic development, particularly in Aba, which he believes has the potential to drive economic growth in the state.