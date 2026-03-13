Troops Kill ISWAP Commander, 20 Terrorists in Yobe

Muhammad Kabiru in Maiduguri





Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) have killed over 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, including a senior commander (Abu Yusu), the Munzir of Dursula in Goniri, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The spokesman of the operation, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said the encounter occurred on Tuesday, when the troops came under heavy assault from multiple directions.

“The vigilant troops responded swiftly with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvres, coordinating their defence while reinforcements and air support were deployed,” he said

He revealed the terrorists were overwhelmed and forced to retreat in disarray, suffering heavy casualties, including a senior commander.

“Following the clash, troops recovered several bodies, weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other equipment abandoned by the retreating terrorists.

“Follow-up operations in the Timbuktu Triangle, specifically around Gwaigomari, led to the discovery of additional terrorist casualties,” he said.

He emphasized the area remains firmly under military control and that ground and air forces continue aggressive follow-up operations in surrounding communities to locate any surviving terrorists.

“Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute and committed to the complete defeat of terrorism and the restoration of lasting peace and security across the North-East.

“The Military High Command commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience while urging them to sustain the operational tempo,” he added.