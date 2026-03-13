  • Friday, 13th March, 2026

Punuka Foundation, Meristem Trustees Partner on Fellowship

Life & Style | 7 seconds ago

Punuka Foundation and Meristem Trustees Limited have announced a landmark partnership to launch the Neurodiversity Awareness Fellowship (Anglophone West Africa).

A joint statement said that in West Africa, neurodiverse individuals often face a “double barrier” societal stigma and a lack of structured financial support.

“We’re changing that,” they said.

The statement read: “With this fellowship, we are not just raising awareness; we are building a sustainable movement.

“Through Punuka’s commitment to neurodiversity advocacy with Meristem’s expertise in Special Needs Trusts and financial planning, we are ensuring that neurodiverse individuals don’t just survive, but thrive.

“It is time to see neurodiversity not as a deficit, but as a natural variation of the human experience.

“Together, we are securing the future, one mind at a time.”

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