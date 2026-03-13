Oyebanji Tasks Ekiti Community Leaders to Shun Violence

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has sued for peace ahead of the June, 2026 gubernatorial election in the state.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has urged community leaders in the state to avoid inflammatory languages capable of undermining the peace of the state as the state prepares for the June 20, 2026 governorship election, stressing the need for calm, responsible conduct by political actors, youths and community leaders.

Oyebanji, who gave the charge in his country home, Ikogosi Ekiti during a meeting with the Alara-in-Council led by the Regent of Aramoko Ekiti, Princess Sherifat Adeleye, noted that Ekiti has earned a reputation for orderly electoral conduct and must not allow political differences to divide communities or incite unrest.

The Governor urged the community leaders to take active roles in promoting peace and stability within their domains, engage youths positively and discourage any form of violence or provocative behaviour.

He said: “Before you go, let me urge you as we are preparing for election, I am not a violent person and I know that no one can receive anything except given by God but there are some that will want to use force to get things. Let us talk to our people, there is nobody that wants to become a Governor and his desire would be to cause pain, whoever that wants to serve does not bring war to the town but we have a lot of desperate politicians that they know the truth but will just want to cause problems and it’s our children they use. So, when you get home, please talk to our children that they should avoid violence, they should avoid foul languages and anything that can jeopardize the peace of the state”.

Speaking about the state of Itawure-Aramoko- Ado road, the Governor assured that work would soon begin on the road as all necessary processes and paper work have been completed.

Expressing his appreciation to the Alara-in-Council and the entire Aramoko community for their support for his government, the Governor assured them that he remains committed to the development of the community.

Earlier in her remarks, Regent of Aramoko Ekiti, Princess Sherifat Adeyemi, appreciated and commended the Governor for his remarkable development strides in Aramoko, highlighting various projects and interventions by the state government which have positively impacted the community.

The Regent explained that the purpose of the meeting was to further solicit the Governor’s support for ongoing and future development projects in the community as well as to assure the Governor that the community is solidly with him and would mobilize maximum support in the forthcoming election.