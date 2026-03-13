HYPREP Reiterates Commitment to Restoring Ogoni Environment

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reiterated its commitment to restoring the Ogoni oil polluted environment.

A statement by the Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, said the federal government agency is committed to restoring the Ogoni environment through remediation and restoration of oil-damaged land, shorelines, and mangrove areas.

He however, called for collective responsibility to sustain the progress of the Ogoniland cleanup, seeking stakeholders support “as we prepare to introduce a comprehensive, sustainable management plan for the Ogoni mangrove wetland”.

Speaking further, the project coordinator disclosed that recently, Ogoniland mangrove wetland was officially designated as a Ramsar Site of International Importance by the Secretariat of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

He said the global recognition highlights the ecological value of Ogoniland’s mangrove wetlands and affirms the importance of HYPREP’s ongoing, extensive restoration of oil-degraded mangroves in Ogoni.

Prof. Zabbey stated the mangrove wetlands are vital for maintaining biodiversity, safeguarding the environment, and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

According to him, “The designation is a proud moment for HYPREP, the people of Ogoni, and all stakeholders working towards the restoration and protection of the Ogoni environment”.

He explained the wetlands are covering over 31,700 hectares of mangrove ecosystems consist of islands, tidal creeks, mudflats, and mangrove forests that support a diverse range of biodiversity, such as fin fish, shellfish, crustaceans, crocodiles, turtles, and the endangered grey parrot.

“The wetland provides vital ecosystem services, including fisheries production, flood regulation, water purification, and carbon storage. This designation will therefore further support the livelihoods and cultural practices of local communities, promote ecotourism, and bring the region international recognition.

“Interestingly, this recognition marks the conclusion of a meticulous process that started in 2024 when HYPREP submitted a memorandum to the National Council of Environment seeking support for designating the Ogoni wetlands as a Ramsar site.

“Following the Council’s review and approval, the Honourable Minister of Environment and Chairman of HYPREP’s Governing Council, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, formally wrote to the Ramsar Convention Secretariat requesting international recognition of the wetlands in Ogoniland.

“After a careful assessment of the area’s ecological significance, the Ramsar Convention Secretariat has now granted the designation.”

Zabbey also expressed that recognising the Ogoniland wetland as one of the wetlands of global importance will bolster ongoing HYPREP environmental restoration efforts in the area.

He said the recognition also promotes stronger conservation measures and sustainable management of the wetlands for the benefit of current and future generations.

The project coordinator noted the designation fulfils a key recommendation within the UNEP Environmental Assessment Report on Ogoniland.

“Therefore, the recognition signifies another significant milestone in implementing the UNEP recommendations on Ogoniland and further highlights the Federal Government’s actions and commitment, through HYPREP, to the long-term environmental restoration and protection of Ogoniland”, Zabbey added.