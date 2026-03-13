Gov Sani Flags Off Distribution of Poultry Inputs to 5,000 Farmers, Restates Agricultural Vision

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Thursday declared his administration is determined to position the state as the agricultural and livestock capital of Northern Nigeria through sustained investment in farmers and value chains.

The governor spoke while flagging-off the distribution of poultry farming inputs to about 5,000 poultry farmers across the state.

He described the initiative as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural productivity and enhance livelihoods.

Sani said his administration is committed to transforming Kaduna into a centre of innovation, productivity, and inclusive growth in agriculture.

At the event, the state government distributed 500 solar powered freezers complete with panels, inverters and batteries, 300 feed millers, 3,000 bags of poultry feed and 200,000 day old chicks to organised farmer cooperatives across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the governor, assured the government would continue to pursue policies that enable the state to attain food security while contributing significantly to national agricultural output.

“I envisage a Kaduna State that stands tall as the heart of Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance.

“We have made deliberate investments to strengthen value chains, expand access to modern technology, and empower farmers to compete, produce, and thrive,” the governor said.

He explained that the 5,000 farmers selected for the programme were organised into cooperatives to enhance coordination and ensure efficient utilisation of the inputs.

According to him, the intervention will boost productivity and expand economic opportunities across the livestock value chain.

“These assets will boost productivity, reduce losses, improve quality, and expand income opportunities, especially for women and youth who drive much of Kaduna’s livestock value chain,’’ he said.

Sani noted the state had earlier recorded significant progress in livestock development through various interventions.

‘’We have rehabilitated abattoirs and slaughter slabs, constructed veterinary clinics and boreholes in pastoral communities, and deployed mobile veterinary teams to ensure timely animal healthcare

‘’Our vaccination campaigns have protected over 850,000 cattle, 250,000 sheep and goats, 250,000 poultry, and 5,000 dogs from transboundary diseases, safeguarding both livelihoods and public health,’’ he said.

“This intervention reduces post-harvest losses, improves milk quality, and ensures better income for dairy farmers by linking them to stable markets,’’ he said.

Sani said the livestock interventions complement broader agricultural reforms, including the “Tallafin Noma,” initiative, which empowered 69,000 crop farmers, and year-round farming programmes targeting nearly one million smallholder farmers.

He also noted that new rural roads were being constructed to improve farm to market access.

According to him, the initiatives will further support agro processing and export under the Special Agro Industrial Processing Zone and the Agricultural Quality Assurance Centre.

‘’These projects will ensure that Kaduna’s livestock and dairy products meet international standards and access premium markets within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),’’ he added.

Describing farmers as the backbone of the rural economy, the governor urged beneficiaries to maximise the support provided.

‘’Use these assets wisely and collectively. Maintain them, expand their impact, and let them become the tools of your prosperity, “he said.