Frequent Accident: Ogun to Relocate Illegal Motor Park, End Street Trading at Sango Tollgate

Ogun State Government has announced plans to relocate the illegal motor park and eradicate street trading at Sango Tollgate to curb frequent road accidents at the Ogun–Lagos border.

Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, disclosed this during a visit to the area with officials of the ministry, Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) and Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government.

This is contained in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Mr Rotimi Oduniyi.

According to Oresanya, Governor Dapo Abiodun directed the inspection due to growing concerns over recurring accidents and loss of lives at the busy border tollgate.

He said government resolved to relocate interstate buses and traders operating illegally at the location for over 25 years, to a more organised locations away from the tollgate.

According to him, barricades will be constructed on both sides of the tollgate to prevent the return of these buses and traders, adding that OGWAMA would carry out a total clean-up of the area.

He said officials of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and environmental marshals would enforce compliance with the new order.

The commissioner said the relocation and enforcement would commence in a few days.

“I have the directive of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who is worried and concerned about the incessant loss of lives to investigate and find a lasting solutions to the unfortunate and avoidable accidents at this tollgate.

“After careful review of the situation on ground with other government officials and other stakeholders, the state government has decided to relocate the illegal motor park and eradicate street trading.

“To prevent the interstate buses and street traders from going back to the spot, the state government in conjunction with the local government will construct barricades on both sides of the tollgate area.

“The relocation and eradication exercise will commence in a few days time,” he said. (NAN)