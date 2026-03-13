Delta, NDDC, Chevron Move to Collaborate on Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos Road Project

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Delta State Government, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Chevron Nigeria Limited have moved to strengthen collaboration for the construction of the proposed Omadino–Okerenkoko–escravos road and bridges project in Delta State.

The project, which spans about 70 kilometres and 29 bridges, is expected to significantly improve connectivity across riverine communities and stimulate economic development in the Niger Delta.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori gave the assurance of the state government’s readiness to partner NDDC and Chevron yesterday during a meeting with the leadership of the commission and the oil company’s delegation at Government House, Asaba.

Oborevwori commended Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Sam Ogbuku, for the progress recorded under his leadership and pledged Delta State’s commitment to ensuring the project becomes a reality.

The governor stated that the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos road was critical to the development of riverine communities, as it would open up the area for increased economic activities.

“We are ready to partner with NDDC on this project because it is very key to those living in the riverine areas. Delta State believes in executing projects that people will see and appreciate,” he said.

Oborevwori stressed that the state government would only support the project if it was awarded to a reputable construction company capable of delivering it to completion without abandoning the work.

According to him, the state government would also set up a technical team to work with NDDC and Chevron to review the project design, determine the current cost, and outline the contributions expected from each stakeholder.

The governor said the team would also address issues, such as right-of-way, realignment of sections of the road, and other technical considerations necessary for the successful execution of the project.

He emphasised that Delta State had consistently demonstrated its willingness to support major infrastructure projects, including those initiated by the federal government, adding that the state is currently undertaking several strategic roads and flyover projects on federal roads across the state.

Earlier, Ogbuku, said the commission and Chevron were in Delta State to brief the governor on the progress made in discussions regarding the project.

He explained that the project was originally awarded by the commission many years ago but had remained incomplete, prompting the NDDC to explore partnerships as part of efforts to fulfil President Bola Tinubu’s directive that all abandoned projects in the region be completed.

He said the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos road project would deliver enormous benefits to Delta State and the entire Niger Delta by improving access to remote communities and boosting economic activities.

“The benefit of this project to the region and to Delta State cannot be overemphasized. It is about 70 kilometres long with 29 bridges, and it will open up the area for socio-economic development,” he said.

Ogbuku added that Chevron had already secured approvals from its joint venture partners to participate in the project and that several meetings had been held between the parties to advance discussions.

He said technical teams from NDDC, Delta State Government, and Chevron would meet to validate the existing design, review project costs, and carry out environmental and geotechnical studies.

According to him, the stakeholders would also conduct community engagements to address right-of-way issues and other concerns that could affect the implementation of the project.

Speaking on behalf of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Dr. Segun Kuteyi expressed the company’s readiness to partner with NDDC and Delta State Government to deliver the project.

Kuteyi stated that Chevron had operated in Nigeria for more than six decades and remained committed to supporting infrastructure development in communities within its areas of operation.

He said the proposed road would enhance connectivity between Warri and Escravos and provide significant benefits to communities and institutions in the region.

According to him, facilities such as the Nigerian Maritime University in Okerenkoko, as well as emerging small and medium-scale enterprises, would benefit immensely from the road project.

Kuteyi stressed that the successful execution of the project would require strong collaboration among all stakeholders, including the Delta State Government, NDDC, Chevron and its joint venture partners.

He added that Chevron was committed to building the necessary partnerships that would ensure the safe and timely delivery of the project, which is expected to take several years to complete due to its scale and the challenging terrain.

The stakeholders agreed to establish a joint technical committee that would determine the final cost of the project, review the design to reflect current realities, and outline the contributions of all participating parties before the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the commencement of the project.