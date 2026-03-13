Customs Generates N2bn Revenue, Urges Nigerians to Embrace Legitimate Trade

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), Kwara Area Command yesterday said that, it has generated a total revenue of N2.52 billion in the past two months in the state.

The acting Area Command, Mr. Najeem Ogundeyi made the disclosure in Ilorin, the state capital during the media press briefing on the activities of the Command in the past two months in the state.

According to him, “It is barely two months since our last press briefing, during which we highlighted the significant successes recorded through our robust anti-smuggling operations across the Command’s area of responsibility.”

He said, “On that occasion, I made it abundantly clear that smuggling activities would not be tolerated under my watch, and that Kwara Area Command would no longer serve as a safe haven for illegal trade. I also assured the public that the Command would remain resolute and uncompromising in enforcing this stance in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Regrettably, despite these warnings, some criminal elements have continued to engage in acts of economic sabotage. These individuals, driven by illicit profit, have tested the resolve of the Command through persistent attempts to smuggle prohibited and restricted items into the country. However, I wish to state unequivocally that such unlawful activities have consistently been met with firm, decisive, and intelligence-driven enforcement actions by our officers.”

While the command remains fully committed to enforcing anti-smuggling laws, Ogundeyi said, “we equally place strong emphasis on initiatives that promote legitimate trade, economic development, and national prosperity”.

He noted, “One of such policies is the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of foreign parboiled rice, a strategic measure designed to encourage the consumption of locally produced rice, empower local farmers, create employment opportunities, and strengthen national food security.”