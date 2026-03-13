Cuba Signals Readiness for Dialogue With U.S., Insists on Sovereignty, Respect

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has reaffirmed his country’s willingness to engage in dialogue with the United States in an effort to address long-standing disputes, while stressing that any engagement must be anchored on equality, mutual respect and full recognition of national sovereignty.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with members of the Political Bureau, the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and the Executive Committee of the Council of Ministers on Friday in Havana, the Cuban leader revealed that officials from both countries have recently held discussions aimed at easing tensions and identifying practical solutions to contentious bilateral issues.

Díaz-Canel said the talks form part of the historic diplomatic approach that has guided the Cuban Revolution since its inception—one that supports dialogue while firmly defending the island’s independence and political system.

According to him, the discussions were designed to examine areas of disagreement between the two nations and determine pathways for resolving them through negotiation.

He noted that the exchanges also seek to gauge whether both governments are prepared to take concrete steps that would improve relations and deliver tangible benefits to their citizens.

The Cuban president added that another key objective of the engagement is to explore possible areas of cooperation, particularly in addressing shared challenges that affect regional security and stability across Latin America and the Caribbean.

He cautioned against speculation surrounding the talks, emphasizing that the Cuban leadership traditionally refrains from responding to public conjecture about sensitive diplomatic processes.

“This is a complex and delicate process that must be handled with seriousness and responsibility,” Díaz-Canel said, noting that rebuilding understanding between the two countries requires sustained effort and careful diplomacy.

The Cuban government, he said, has consistently maintained that any progress in relations must be based on strict adherence to international law, reciprocity and respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the Cuban state.

Relations between Havana and Washington have long been marked by political tension and ideological differences.

However, the latest engagement suggests a cautious attempt by both sides to reopen channels of dialogue and possibly chart a less confrontational path forward.