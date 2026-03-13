Bandits Invade Community, Abduct  Mother, Two Children in Kwara

. ECWA Churches express concern over rising insecurity

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About five suspected bandits have reportedly invaded Ahun village in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, kidnapping a mother and her two children.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Wednesday night when the people of the town were said to be preparing to for their sleep.

This came as the Evangelical Church of West African(ECWA) churches in Kwara state have expressed deep concern over the reported cases of insecurity especially in the Kwara South senatorial district.

The kidnapped woman, it was learnt, happened to be the wife of the son to the driver of the traditional ruler of Oro-Ago, popularly referred to as Baba Segun.

In their getaway bid, the assailants matchetted the victim’s mother-in-law, also known as mama Segun.

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants arrived at the village at 9 p.m, shooting sporadically to scare “uninvited guests.”

The operation that lasted barely 40 minutes, however, prompted the villagers to attempt leaving en-masse on Thursday.

Sensing this, another source, a member of the local vigilance group, told our reporter that the traditional ruler of Oro-Ago ruled that no one should leave for that sake.

According to the local security personnel (names withheld), the monarch was heard to have asked: “If they all leave now, who will I rule over?”

To this effect, the traditional ruler was said to have also directed the military personnel in Oro-Ago not to allow any vehicle conveying anybody out of Ahun and Oro-Ago to go.

An Ilorin-based family member of Baba Segun commended the local vigilance in the area for their bravery during the encounter.

recalled: “My family in Ahun called around 9.p.m yesterday (Wednesday) that our community was under the siege of bandits. The first question I asked was the welfare of my aged mum in the village.”

An artisan (names withheld) recalled that “the assailants arrived the community at night when we least expected them, shooting and all of us were scampering for safety.

“We thank God that our vigilance groups stood their ground, if not for their bravery, the bandits would have wrecked more havoc,” he noted.

Meanwhile, men of the Department of Security Services (DSS) in Ifelodun LGA, yesterday invited members of the local vigilance team and other stakeholders to a day-long meeting, outcome of which was not known as at the time of filing this report.

The churches said that, the ugly development has affected the social well being of the members of the Christians in the state.

In a communique by the church, signed by the state chairman and secretary of the ECWA Joint District Church Councils (DCCs) Forum, comprising Ilorin DCC, Omu-Aran DCC, Igbaja DCC, Oro-Ago DCC, and Fate-Tanke DCC after its recent meeting, Reverend Samuel Adewumi and Reverend Dr. Joseph Agboluaje, respectively, the people said that security situation in the state had reached “an alarming level, threatening the lives, livelihoods, and freedom of our members and the general public.”

The ECWA Forum called on both the federal and state governments, and all relevant security agencies to urgently rise to the challenge and take decisive action to restore peace and security in the affected areas.

“The protection of lives and property remains a fundamental responsibility of government, and our communities must not be left vulnerable to continued attacks.”

“While the meeting was in progress, the Forum received disturbing news of a fresh attack in Oyatedo, where an ECWA member, Mr. Omoniyi Ajise, was brutally killed, while his wife and four other persons were abducted by suspected kidnappers.

“This tragic incident adds to the growing list of attacks that have become frequent occurrences in communities around Oro-Ago, Babanla, and other surrounding areas.

“Reports also indicated that Mr. Dada and Mr. Ishola from Ahun, both elderly men, were among those initially kidnapped. However, according to the account given by one of the elderly victims, they were later released after the kidnappers discovered their advanced age.

“The forum noted with great concern that such incidents have now become a daily occurrence in many communities across the area.

“It is particularly worrisome that this period marks the cashew harvesting season, which is a major source of livelihood for many villagers. Unfortunately, many farmers can no longer access their farms due to fear of attacks, leaving residents feeling helpless and at the mercy of criminals.

“The forum further observed with great sadness that this persistent insecurity has forced the closure of several ECWA Local Churches in affected communities. Many pastors are now without congregations, while members and residents have been compelled to flee their homes in search of safety.

“Economic activities have been severely disrupted, and many families—both church members and non-members—have been pushed into extreme hardship and poverty.

“The forum lamented that what used to be abnormal has now sadly become normal, as lives are daily threatened and lost, while communities continue to live under fear and uncertainty.

“In light of these developments, the ECWA Joint DCCs Forum in Kwara State hereby calls on the Federal Government, the Kwara State Government, and all relevant security agencies to urgently rise to the challenge and take decisive action to restore peace and security in the affected areas.

“The protection of lives and property remains a fundamental responsibility of government, and our communities must not be left vulnerable to continued attacks.

“We, therefore, urge the authorities to deploy adequate security personnel, strengthen intelligence gathering, and implement proactive measures that will curb the rising wave of kidnapping, killings, and other criminal activities in Kwara South and neighbouring communities.

“As a spiritual body committed to peace and national development, the Church pledges its continued support through prayers, moral guidance, and spiritual fervency for our leaders and security agencies as they work to address these challenges.

“The ECWA Church in Kwara State remains committed to promoting peace, unity, and the wellbeing of our communities, and we pray that God will grant wisdom and strength to those entrusted with the responsibility of securing our land.”