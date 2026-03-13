40 Communities Decry Epileptic Power Supply in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

United communities in Osogbo, Osun State, comprising over 40 communities and institutions under its umbrella, yesterday decried the persistent and unacceptable epileptic supply of electricity by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in the communities.

The institutions include the Nigerian Air Force Research Institute facilities, Nigerian Army training depot, Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Osun State University, and small-scale enterprises.

Addressing a matter of urgent public concern affecting thousands of residents and institutions within united communities at a press conference jointly held by Sulaiman Ismail Buruji, the United Communities chairman, Atoyebi Akeem (Coker Chairman), Alhaji Badmus Akeem Gbolagade, and Alhaji Adebayo Akeem Oladepo, they noted that about seven days ago, the United Communities issued a seven-day ultimatum to IBEDC to immediately address the worsening electricity situation in the communities following the ‘unjust’ downgrade of the areas from Band A to Band C.

According to them at the press conference, “Osun State University and other institutions require uninterrupted electricity to sustain their teaching, research, laboratories, administrative systems, and digital infrastructure.

The Nigerian Air Force research institute facilities within our environment also require electricity to conduct scientific and technological research that supports national defence and innovation.

“The Nigerian Army training depot located within our axis serves as a major training centre for army recruits in the South-west, and its operations require reliable electricity to support training programmes and security logistics.”

They equally remarked that: “Osun State Broadcasting Corporation relies on electricity to maintain its 24-hour broadcast services that inform citizens within the state, across Nigeria, and beyond, as well as the institutions in the area, and thousands of small-scale entrepreneurs depend on electricity for their daily livelihood.

Frozen food vendors rely on electricity to preserve their goods. Welders and fabricators depend on electricity for production and repairs, as well as barbing salons and hairdressing businesses, and cold-room operators depend on electricity to prevent food spoilage. Also, cybercafes and ICT centers require stable power for internet services.”

The communities’ spokespersons emphasised that the ultimatum issued recently was not issued lightly. It was the outcome of months of frustration, economic hardship, and repeated complaints by residents who continue to suffer from the unreliable electricity supply.

They explained that “today marks the expiration of that seven-day ultimatum.

Sadly, instead of improvement, the situation has deteriorated further. Within the last seven days, power supply to our communities has gone from bad to terrible.

“In many areas across the affected communities, residents have received less than nine hours of electricity in total throughout the entire seven-day period. This is far below the minimum supply expected even under Band C classification.

“Rather than address this critical issue, it has come to the attention of the leadership of the United Communities that IBEDC has chosen a different path, a path of intimidation, misinformation, and distraction.

“We have reliable information that IBEDC has submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS), Osun State Command, alleging that the peaceful protest organised by our communities was violent and that their staff members were harassed. We wish to state clearly, unequivocally, and without reservation that this allegation is false.

“The protest organised by the United Communities was peaceful, disciplined, and lawful. It was properly coordinated and conducted under the watch of the Nigeria Police Force, who escorted the procession throughout the exercise. At no point was there violence, harassment, or destruction of property. More importantly, video recordings and photographic evidence of the entire protest are publicly available and widely circulated across the internet and social media platforms. This evidence clearly shows that the protest was orderly and peaceful.

“Therefore, the attempt by IBEDC to portray this legitimate civic action as violent is not only misleading but deeply unfortunate. It suggests that the company is more interested in suppressing the voices of affected communities than in resolving the electricity crisis confronting them. We view this petition to the DSS as a deliberate attempt to intimidate law-abiding citizens who are simply demanding fairness, transparency, and equitable electricity distribution within Osogbo Metropolis.”

They expressed worries that demanding electricity for their homes, institutions, and businesses has now become a crime, but that the United Communities will not be intimidated.

They, however, concluded that: “It is important to remind the public that our communities host major national infrastructure responsible for transmitting electricity across Nigeria. It is, therefore, deeply ironic and unacceptable that communities hosting critical power infrastructure remain trapped in darkness.”