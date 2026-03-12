Punch MD, Adeyeye Joseph, Joins World Editors Forum Board

Sunday Ehigiator





The Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Punch Newspapers, Adeyeye Joseph, has been appointed to the board of the World Editors Forum, a global body of newsroom leaders within the World Association of News Publishers.

The appointment, announced yesterday in London, brings Joseph’s more than 25 years of journalism experience to the leadership of the international forum that connects editors and media executives across the world.

Joseph has overseen a significant digital transformation at Punch, helping to expand the organisation’s reach while strengthening newsroom capacity and improving commercial sustainability.

Welcoming the appointment, President of the World Editors Forum and Editor-in-Chief of The Globe and Mail, David Walmsley, said Joseph’s experience would enrich the forum’s global conversations.

“We are delighted to welcome Adeyeye to the board. He brings valuable experience and perspective from a region of the world that is often underrepresented in our discussions,” Walmsley said.

Also reacting, Chief Executive Officer of WAN-IFRA, Stig Ørskov, described Punch as a respected voice in Nigeria’s media landscape.

“PUNCH has long been a trusted voice in the Nigerian media landscape, and we are thrilled to welcome Adeyeye Joseph to the World Editors Forum board. His insights and expertise will be invaluable in helping the World Editors Forum better serve the needs of editors and publishers around the world,” Ørskov said.

Joseph currently leads Punch Newspapers, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading print and digital media organisations. Earlier in his career, he served as Editor of The PUNCH and Saturday PUNCH, where he supervised several award-winning investigative reports and shaped influential editorial sections.

A two-time Nigeria Editor of the Year, Joseph is also pursuing a PhD focused on the impact of digital disruption on public-interest journalism.

The World Editors Forum is a global community of editors and newsroom leaders committed to promoting excellence in journalism, innovation in newsrooms and press freedom worldwide.