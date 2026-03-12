House Amends 2026 Electoral Act, Proposes N10m Fine, Jail for Dual Party Membership

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives, has amended the 2026 Electoral Act to prohibit individuals from holding the membership card of more than one political party at the same time just a few weeks after President Bola Tinubu signed it into law.

The move by the Green Chamber came amid growing concerns over cases of politicians allegedly maintaining links with multiple political parties.

The proposed amendment introduced three new subsections to Section 77 of the Act, which deals with political party membership.

The provision stated that any individual discovered to be registered in more than one political party at the same time would have such memberships declared invalid.

Under the new amendment, anyone found guilty of belonging to multiple political parties simultaneously could face a fine of N10m, a maximum prison term of two years, or both.

“A person shall not be registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time.

“Where it is established that a person is registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time, such dual membership shall be void, and the person shall cease to be recognised as a valid member of any political party pending regularisation in accordance with the provisions of this Act and the constitution of the political party concerned.

“A person who knowingly registers or maintains membership in more than one political party at the same time commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N10m or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or both.”