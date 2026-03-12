  • Thursday, 12th March, 2026

House Amends 2026 Electoral Act, Proposes N10m Fine, Jail for Dual Party Membership

Nigeria | 22 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives, has amended the 2026 Electoral Act to prohibit individuals from holding the membership card of more than one political party at the same time just a few weeks after President Bola Tinubu signed it into law.

The move by the Green Chamber came amid growing concerns over cases of politicians allegedly maintaining links with multiple political parties.

The proposed amendment introduced three new subsections to Section 77 of the Act, which deals with political party membership.

The provision stated that any individual discovered to be registered in more than one political party at the same time would have such memberships declared invalid.

Under the new amendment, anyone found guilty of belonging to multiple political parties simultaneously could face a fine of N10m, a maximum prison term of two years, or both.

“A person shall not be registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time.

“Where it is established that a person is registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time, such dual membership shall be void, and the person shall cease to be recognised as a valid member of any political party pending regularisation in accordance with the provisions of this Act and the constitution of the political party concerned.

“A person who knowingly registers or maintains membership in more than one political party at the same time commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N10m or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or both.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.