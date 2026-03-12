2027: S’East Challenge and Obi’s Quest for Presidency

Chuks Okocha writes on the interest of the South East geo-political zone ahead of the next general elections in the country and former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi’s quest to be President in 2027.

Two seemingly unconnected events that occurred last Tuesday may ultimately shape the political fate of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi and the broader quest for a South-East presidency in 2027.

One took place in a courtroom and it concerned the registration of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA). The other occurred in a social gathering where former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar met with influential figures from the South-East zone.

At first glance, the two events appear unrelated. Yet within the intricate logic of Nigerian politics, where institutions, personalities and regional aspirations intersect, their implications may converge in ways that determine the trajectory of the 2027 presidential contest.

ADA is a political association that applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as a political party. The initiative was primarily sponsored by the National Opposition Coalition. Insiders within the coalition disclosed that the opposition had agreed on a two-pronged strategy: first, to fuse into an existing political party; and second, to simultaneously pursue the registration of a brand-new platform. Hence, the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the parallel attempt to register the All Democratic Alliance.

Within the coalition, however, strategic preferences diverged. Atiku Abubakar and a host of other senior opposition figures favoured immediate fusion into the ADC. Others – among them, somewhat opaquely, Peter Obi – preferred the creation of the ADA, where all entrants could join as co-equal founders without the baggage of pre-existing litigations, factional histories or ideological frictions.

Once this dual approach was agreed upon, both sides went to work.

On June 19, 2025, an Expression of Interest letter to register the ADA was written and submitted to INEC. The chairman and secretary of the coalition’s registration committee were Rotimi Amaechi and Dr. Umar Ardo respectively. The committee subsequently nominated the chairman one Mr. Ricketts and Hon. Elayo as secretary of the association who formally signed the letter to INEC.

Meanwhile, on July 2, 2025, Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and a large majority of opposition leaders – excluding Obi – joined the ADC as the coalition’s operational political platform.

Thereafter, both sides became increasingly active, each working feverishly toward achieving its preferred objective. Yet relations between the two tendencies soon became strained. Accusations of sabotage and counter-accusations of insubordination reportedly circulated within coalition circles, reflecting the deeper strategic divergence between those seeking to consolidate around an existing party and those who preferred building an entirely new political vehicle.

Ultimately, on 3 October, 2025, the coalition resolved to pull out of the ADA project following a crucial meeting of its national caucus. The spokesman of the Opposition Coalition and National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, issued a press statement declaring: “The coalition, having adopted the ADC as its official political platform for the off-season and general elections, has equally officially withdrawn from pushing for the registration of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).”

The statement called on all members associated with the ADA effort to move over to the ADC. Many complied, including Amaechi as well as the protem chairman and secretary of the ADA. The announcement was widely reported by the media.

However, Obi did not immediately join the ADC. In the meantime, the registration process for the ADA continued, with Dr. Umar Ardo actively championing the effort. Thus, to all intents and purposes, the alliance between the two strategic camps had effectively ended.

By 18 December, 2025, however, INEC formally declined the registration of ADA, forcing its leadership to go to court against INEC. On 31 December, Obi eventually joined the ADC.

It is within this context that a more controversial dimension of the unfolding drama has emerged. There is growing suspicion among some observers that the procedural complications surrounding the ADA case in court when all processes have been adopted and a judgment date already fixed – particularly the sudden appearance of joiners in the litigation – may not be entirely accidental.

In Nigeria’s political environment, litigation often becomes an instrument of strategy as much as a mechanism of justice. Some within the opposition quietly speculate that elements aligned with the Atiku and Amaechi tendency may have subterraneanly encouraged or facilitated the joiner in the ADA case, knowing that such procedural complications could delay or frustrate the judicial resolution of the matter.

The objective of this move is clear: to ensure that the ADA remains entangled in legal uncertainty long enough to make its participation in the 2027 elections practically impossible, thereby consolidating the ADC as the sole viable opposition platform.

Whether this interpretation reflects political reality or merely the suspicions that naturally accompany high-stakes power struggles remains uncertain. Yet in Nigeria’s political theatre, where law, ambition and strategy often intertwine, such conjectures are hardly unusual.

In politics, timing often determines destiny. The uncertainty now created by the courts last Tuesday regarding the ADA’s potential registration, especially early enough to participate meaningfully in the 2027 elections, has given Atiku the right opportunity to trigger alternative strategic calculations within the South-East.

Using the birthday celebration of Chief Udensi as a convenient gathering point, several prominent Igbo personalities met with Atiku. The occasion created an atmosphere conducive to quiet but consequential political dialogue.

Within Nigeria’s political class, social gatherings often double as arenas for strategic bargaining. What appears as convivial celebration frequently conceals serious conversations about power, alliances and the arithmetic of elections.

Already, intense efforts are reportedly underway to promote the idea of an Atiku/Obi ticket. Proponents consider it not only the most viable pathway to defeating the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu, but also the fastest route to an Igbo presidency by 2031, since Atiku has publicly pledged to serve only a single term if elected.

The logic behind this strategy rests on a particular reading of Nigeria’s electoral demography. Advocates argue that the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, may struggle to secure electoral victories across many states in the North and the South-East. In this calculation, Obi is expected to consolidate the South-East and much of the Christian North, while discontent is palpably evident among dominant segments of the Muslim North who feel politically betrayed despite having delivered approximately 63.6 per cent of their votes to Tinubu in 2023.

The meeting at Udensi’s residence is therefore believed to mark the beginning of serious reflection among South-East leaders about this strategic option. With the absence of the ADA as an alternative political platform, some believe that Obi, contesting independently against both Tinubu under the APC and Atiku under the ADC, under any other platform would face formidable structural disadvantages. In that circumstance, they argue, the Atiku–Obi ticket may represent the most pragmatic path forward.

Yet political history also invites contemplation of the road not taken.

Had the ADA succeeded in securing registration, Nigeria’s political dynamics might have evolved quite differently. With the quiet encouragement of former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind the scenes, once it became clear that Obi might not secure the ADC nomination, he could have shifted to the ADA platform. This possibility perhaps explains why Obi delayed joining the ADC until after INEC denied ADA registration.

And had Obi moved to ADA, it would have been likely that the Obidient movement and much of the Labour Party base would have followed him. With Uche Secondus positioned as the national chairman of the ADA, a significant bloc within the People’s Democratic Party would also have migrated into the new formation, possibly accompanied by Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. With Dr. Ardo as secretary, substantial members of the League of Northern Democrats, a pre-eminent political group in Northern Nigeria, would also have joined the party.

Such a development would have triggered a broader realignment across Nigeria’s political landscape. The simmering discontent within the APC, partly arising from defections of governors and legislators that have displaced longstanding party loyalists, could have accelerated into a more visible internal implosion.

In that scenario, ambitious politicians, political groups and dissatisfied factions across multiple parties could have gravitated toward the ADA, transforming it into not merely the dominant opposition political party but a massive nationwide political movement.

That momentum could have reshaped the electoral field, most likely bludgeoning Atiku Abubakar to reconsider contesting under the ADC and supporting the ADA movement and potentially producing a sweeping opposition victory across the country.

But politics, like history, is shaped not only by possibilities but by the realities that eventually prevail. The unfolding dilemma for Obi and the South-East is therefore not simply about party platforms or electoral mathematics. It touches upon a deeper philosophical question within Nigeria’s federal democracy: how regional aspirations negotiate with national coalitions in the pursuit of power.

In a country as plural and competitive as Nigeria, the presidency rarely emerges from isolated and geographic divides. The South-East’s challenge, therefore, is not merely to seek the presidency, but to situate that aspiration within a national political architecture capable of winning and governing.

Whether the path chosen leads through alliance, compromise or independent contestation remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that without ADA the decisions taken in the months ahead, by Obi, Atiku and by the South-East political establishment may ultimately determine whether the dream of an Igbo presidency advances, delays or once again slips beyond reach.