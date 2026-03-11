Ondo Govt Lauds Manuwa Alumni’s Contributions to Education

The Ondo government has commended the alumni of Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju Odo, for collaborating with the government to develop education in the state through its renewed infrastructural interventions and the provision of teaching and learning aids.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, stated this at the 2026 annual reunion of the MMGS Old Students’ Association (MMGSOSA) held recently at the 72-year-old college’s premises.

Ajibefun said that the state government particularly appreciates the priority that MMGSOSA, under the leadership of Rev (Mrs) Olugbemisola Onasanya, accorded girls’ education, as demonstrated by the ongoing rebuilding of the moribund girls’ hostel, the first step towards the restoration of the defunct boarding system, which went into extinction several decades ago.

The commissioner noted that the priority accorded to girls’ education by the old students was in line with the state government’s educational agenda and the United Nations Millennium Goal, which he recalled Nigeria had not only subscribed to but had charged all states to domesticate.

Ajibefun underscored the strategic link between academic excellence, sterling moral virtues, and a functional boarding school system, which had led to the production of many top-performing students in their terminal external examinations, who went on to win laurels and graduated with distinctions in their various university programmes.

“Boarding school system from ages has been the bedrock of sound academic and moral educational excellence, especially when run by God-fearing, faith-conscious school principals and monitored by competent, dynamic and committed old students’ associations as you find today in MMGSOSA,” said Ajibefun.

The commissioner who inaugurated the multimillion-naira modern and standard corps members’ lodge built by MMGSOSA lauded the initiative and urged other schools in the state to emulate old students.

Ajibefun, a former vice-chancellor of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, also acknowledged the vision of the association in the choice of the theme, which he noted was in consonance with the mission statement of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to make Ondo great again, and enjoined MMGSOSA to continue to partner with the governor to realise his mission.

The National Vice-President of the association, Otunba Stephen Fasawe, who represented the National President, Rev. Onasanya, said that the planning committee, which he chaired, with Associate Prof. Adegboyega Ehinmowo as secretary, had carefully chosen the theme of this year’s reunion, ‘Making Manuwa Great Again’, adding that the ambitious infrastructural renewal by the exco is one of the bold steps to attaining the goal.

This year’s celebration climaxed with awards of honour to some alumni for their selfless contributions to the association and the college. It also featured a quiz competition among the students, a health trek for abundant life, a soul-lifting song service, the annual general meeting, and a thanksgiving service the following Sunday.