Mutfwang Sets Up Advisory Committee on State Police, Seeks to Align With FG’s Push

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has inaugurated a 14 member Advisory Committee on State Police, aligning with the federal government renewed drive to strengthen internal security across the country.

The inauguration followed President Bola Tinubu’s recent support for the establishment of state police as part of broader reforms to Nigeria’s security architecture.

Speaking during the ceremony at Government House, Jos, Mutfwang said the committee’s mandate was to undertake a comprehensive review of the concept of state policing within Nigeria’s federal structure and to provide recommendations that would enrich ongoing national policy discussions.

He described the assignment as a “patriotic duty,” stressing that Plateau State must be proactive in shaping the emerging national framework.

The committee was chaired by retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Habila Joshak, and included seasoned security professionals, academics, and policy experts such as Brig. Gen. Gakji Shipi (Rtd), AIG Bashir Makama (Rtd), Prof. Jamila Nasir, Prof. Chris Kwaja, Prof. Ezekiel Best, and Dr. Julie Sanda, Director General of the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, who would serve as Secretary.

Mutfwang outlined the committee’s terms of reference, to include examining the constitutional and legal foundations of policing in Nigeria, reviewing national proposals on state police, assessing Plateau’s security challenges, and conducting a feasibility study for a potential Plateau State Police Service.

The committee is also expected to recommend operational structures, recruitment standards, and mechanisms for collaboration with federal security agencies.

Responding on behalf of the members, DIG Joshak, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them, describing the appointment as both an honour and a solemn responsibility to the people of Plateau State.

“We fully understand the importance of this assignment. Your Excellency can count on our commitment, experience, and dedication as we work to develop an effective policing framework that will strengthen security across the state.”