LASEPA GM Urges Muslims, Christians to Pray for Global Peace During Fasting

Funmi Ogundare The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, has called on Muslims and Christians to use the period of their respective fasting to pray for global peace and stability, noting that such prayers would enable leaders to concentrate on delivering good governance for the benefit of citizens.

Ajayi made the appeal during the agency’s annual Ramadan lecture titled, ‘From Silence to Sincerity: The Journey Within’, held at the agency’s headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja Monday.

Ajayi, who was represented by the Director of the Alimosho Zonal Office, Kayode Bello, stressed that unity and peaceful coexistence remain essential for national development, regardless of differences in religion, tribe, colour or language.

He described LASEPA as one indivisible family committed to providing quality environmental services to all residents of the state.

Ajayi also commended the organisers of the lecture for “fostering unity and harmony among staff members. LASEPA will continue to support staff capacity building and improved service delivery”.

The annual Ramadan lecture, he noted, underscored LASEPA’s commitment to promoting unity, spiritual reflection and improved service delivery within the agency.

In his keynote, the Chief Imam of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Dr. Muhammad Salisu, spoke on the concept of Tawakkul (reliance on Allah), urging Muslims to combine hard work with complete trust in God.