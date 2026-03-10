Turaki-led PDP Suffers Setback as Appeal Court Declares 2025 Convention Unlawful

• Backs Lamido in convention dispute

• Party says battle not over, heads to apex court

•Wike seeks end to feud, urges rebuilding

• Anyanwu: There’s no victor, no vanquished

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos





The Court of Appeal, Abuja, yesterday, declared as unlawful the November 15-16, 2025 national convention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that produced the Taminu Turaki-led national executive of the party.

A three-member panel of the appellate court, in the judgement, held that the convention was done in flagrant disobedience to an order of court.

Delivering judgement in the appeal brought by a faction of the party said to be loyal to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the appellate court stated that it was wrong of the party to have proceeded with the convention, and in disregard of a subsisting order restraining it until conditions set by the Federal High Court were complied with.

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had on November 14, 2025 ordered PDP not to go ahead with the convention until the chairmanship nomination form was sold to an aspirant and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Dissatisfied, the appellants had approached the appellate court seeking an order nullifying the trial court’s judgement.

However, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam, who delivered the unanimous judgement of the appellate court, observed that PDP, instead of appealing against the Federal High Court’s decision, opted for a court of coordinate jurisdiction, where it got a favourable judgement that was obeyed.

The court held that the denial of Lamido the opportunity to exercise his right by purchasing nomination form for the position of national chairman could not be an internal affair of PDP, adding that internal affairs are not absolute.

The appellate court held, “Where a party deliberately breached 1999 Constitution, Electoral Act 2022 and its own Constitution and Guidelines, has gone beyond any internal affairs that courts cannot adjudicate upon. The court must by law, intervene and resolve the matter in line with the position of the law.”

Onyemenam took a swipe at the Turaki faction for disobeying a lawful order and resorting to self-help by running around a court of coordinate jurisdiction to get favourable judgement.

The court held that the action was a direct affront to the authority of court, which must not be condoned for whatever reason, adding that resorting to selective obedience of court judgments cannot be helpful to the party.

“No court will fold its hand while its authorities are being rubbished. The action of the appellant is condemnable as it is contemptuous,” the court held.

Aside from dismissing the appeal, Onyemenam also awarded a cost of N2 million against PDP.

PDP: Battle Not Over, Heads to Supreme Court

Unfazed by the judgement of the appeal court, the PDP leadership yesterday said the battle was not over yet, as it immediately headed to the Supreme Court.

A statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said, ‘’Earlier today, the Court of Appeal delivered a judgment on appeals arising from the judgments delivered by Justice Omotosho and Justice Lifu, and a ruling by Justice Abdulmalik.

‘’The panel of the court, presided over by Hon. Justice Mohammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma, upheld the suspension of the National Legal Adviser (and by extension other officers like the National Secretary and National Organising Secretary).

‘’The court also upheld the judgements of Justices Omotosho and Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja. The appeal against the interlocutory orders of Justice Abdulmalik was dismissed.

‘’The operationalisation of this judgement will, without fail, work untold hardship on our members. To avert this, while we are consulting with critical organs of our party on the way forward.”

Ememobong stated, ‘’We have also instructed our lawyers to immediately take legal steps to appeal same to the Supreme Court-being the apex court in the land; to conclusively adjudicate on this matter.

‘’We are hopeful that the apex court will expeditiously settle this matter in the interest of democracy. We urge our members to stand firm, trusting that soon this battle will be over and we shall be more than conquerors.

‘’The battle to rescue our party from the hands of government agents masquerading as opposition leaders must be fought, and we are determined to do so and win. Stay firm, stand strong.”

PDP indicated desire to approach the Supreme Court over the judgement.

Speaking shortly after the appellate court upheld the judgements against the conduct of the party’s convention that produced him as national chairman, Turaki faulted the decisions of the appellate court.

He stated, “The court has no business meddling a purely political matter.”

Turaki added that the internal affairs of political parties were to be left to the parties to resolve by themselves.

He said, “We have asked our lawyers to collect the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement, which the court says would be ready by tomorrow. As soon as it is received they will advise us on what steps to take.”

A PDP faction said to be loyal to the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, had appealed judgments of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, which halted the convention as well as restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from participating, monitoring or recognising the outcome of the convention, as well as a ruling on the authentic leadership of the party.

Former acting National Secretary of PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, described the appeal court verdicts as victory to all PDP members.

Anyanwu spoke with journalists shortly after Monday’s appeal court proceedings.

Wike Seeks End to PDP Feud, Urges Rebuilding After Court Annuls Convention

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, called on the warring factions within PDP to collapse their personal egos and interests in a bid to rebuild the party’s fractured foundation.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Wike described the appellate court’s verdict as a “vital reminder” that political parties must operate strictly within the boundaries of the Nigerian constitution, the Electoral Act, and internal party guidelines.

“When you say you are violating the constitution, the Electoral Act, and INEC guidelines, it is no longer within the realm of internal affairs,” Wike said.

He dismissed the long-held argument that the party’s leadership disputes were beyond judicial intervention.

“The court must come in and ask, ‘Why would you violate the laws?’” Wike said.

On the path forward and with the party’s primary elections for the 2027 cycle looming, Wike warned aggrieved members that a further appeal to the Supreme Court would only result in a “waste of time” and leave PDP too weak to serve as a formidable opposition.

He stated, “Leave your personal interests. Let us sit down and see how we can forge ahead. The law has spoken. This is an opportunity for the PDP to look inwards and say, ‘Enough is enough’.”

The FCT minister revealed that the National Caretaker Committee had already swung into action, securing a venue near the National Stadium in Abuja to host a fresh National Convention on March 29 and 30, 2026.

He said the choice of venue was strategic, as Eagle Square—the traditional site for such gatherings—is currently slated to host the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the same window.

Adelaja Adeoye, Segun Showunmi Signal PDP’s Fightback Ahead of 2027 Elections

Two PDP members, Adelaja Adeoye and Segun Showunmi, indicated their readiness to contest the 2027 governorship elections in Lagos and Ogun States, respectively.

Adeoye, a PDP chieftain and media strategist, had emerged as a prominent voice within the opposition party in Lagos, positioning himself as part of a new generation determined to revitalise the party in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Fondly called Laja Adeoye, he had been active in internal party discussions on strategies to reposition PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

His political journey included key roles in party communication and grassroots mobilisation.

Adeoye holds a degree from the University of Lagos and a master’s degree in Property Development and Management from Lead City University. He is also a real estate entrepreneur and communications strategist.

In neighbouring Ogun State, Showunmi, a former spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar during his presidential campaign, formally announced his intention to contest the governorship election.

Showunmi, who is also the convener of the political movement known as “The Alternatives”, made his intention known earlier in 2026, citing the need to address development gaps in healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the state.

Speaking on his ambition, Showunmi said governance in Ogun must prioritise the welfare of citizens across all communities.

“We need to design Ogun not to work for the person in Oke-Mosan, but to work for every person in the nooks and crannies of the state,” he said.

Showunmi also expressed concern over the state of public infrastructure, including the historic Sacred Heart Hospital, and called for leadership driven by consensus, character, and genuine public interest.

Although he had reportedly attracted interest from other political platforms, including Labour Party (LP) and Action Alliance, Showunmi maintained his ties with PDP, where he is widely regarded as a bridge-builder and youth advocate.