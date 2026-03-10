Tinubu Meets Minister of State for Finance Nominee, Taiwo Oyedele, at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, Monday afternoon, received in audience Minister of State for Finance nominee, Taiwo Oyedele, at State House, Abuja.

Oyedele’s visit marked his first official audience with Tinubu since his nomination as Minister of State for Finance was made public last week.

The meeting, which took place at the first floor office of the president, according to sources, served as an opportunity for both men to exchange views on Nigeria’s ongoing fiscal reform agenda and the government’s strategy to strengthen public finance management.

Before his appointment, Oyedele had been engaged with the president and other top government officials on issues relating to tax reforms, revenue mobilisation, and broader economic policy initiatives.

During those engagements, discussions focused on measures aimed at improving tax administration, expanding Nigeria’s revenue base, and strengthening the country’s fiscal framework.

He served as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform, which produced four new consolidated tax laws of Nigeria that took effect from January this year.

As Minister of State for Finance, Oyedele is expected to work closely with Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, to advance policies designed to enhance revenue generation, promote fiscal discipline, and improve the efficiency of the country’s public finance system.