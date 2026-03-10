Tension as Gunmen Abduct Council Secretary, Two Others in Ondo

.Benue Assembly condemns killing of monarch

Fidelis David in Akure and George Okoh in Makurdi

Residents of Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State were thrown into panic yesterday after suspected gunmen abducted a council secretary and two other persons during an attack on a poultry farm along Kajola Road.

The victims include Joseph Aladesuyi, the Secretary of Okeluju Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, who was attacked while heading to his farm in the company of his daughter.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, believed to be about 10 in number, ambushed the victims and opened fire, confusing ithe areabefore whisking the council official away to an unknown destination.

A community source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the attack happened suddenly, leaving residents in shock.

“They were heavily armed and started shooting to scare people away. Everyone ran for safety before they took the victims into the bush,” the source said.

Aladesuyi, who also runs a commercial farm in the area, was said to have been travelling to the farm when the gunmen struck. His daughter, however, was reportedly left behind by the attackers.

Following the incident, fear gripped the community as residents expressed growing concern over the worsening security situation.

The development also triggered panic among parents, many of whom reportedly rushed to nearby schools to withdraw their children amid fears of possible further attacks.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Jimoh Abayomi, said the police had launched an immediate rescue operation.

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the public of a reported case of kidnapping that occurred on March 9, 2026, at a poultry farm on Kajola Road, Ilu-Abo,” he said.

Abayomi explained that preliminary information indicated that three masked gunmen emerged from a nearby bush and abducted two persons identified as Joseph Kayode and Easter Akinlolu after firing sporadically into the air.

According to him, “Upon receipt of the piece of information, the Command immediately mobilised tactical teams and detectives to the area to commence search and rescue operations, and intensify security patrols to prevent further occurrences.”

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, has directed that all available operational and intelligence resources be deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the arrest of the perpetrators.

Security operatives, alongside local vigilante groups and other non-conventional security outfits, are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities in search of the abductors.

The police also appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic.

“Parents, guardians, ndmmunity leaders are encouraged to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that could assist ongoing operations,” Abayomi said.

He reassured residents that the Command remained committed to protecting lives and property across the state.

Meanwhile, the Benue State House of Assembly yesterday condemned the abduction and murder of a traditional ruler in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest those responsible.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Mr. Bemdoo Ipusu (APC/Katsina-Ala), who drew the attention of the Assembly to the killing of the Kindred Head of Mbajiir in Tongov, Chief Sughter Agamber, by suspected gunmen.

Ipusu noted that the 10th Assembly had, in the past two and a half years, received and deliberated on several motions relating to insecurity in Benue State, particularly in Katsina-Ala.

According to the lawmaker, the traditional ruler was abducted last Friday by suspected gunmen at Kam Village in Tongov, Katsina-Ala LGA.

Ipusu informed the Assembly that local authorities, including the Tor Sankera, the Ter Katsina-Ala, and the chairmen of Katsina-Ala and Ukum LGAs, made frantic efforts to secure the victim’s release after being notified of the incident.

He, however, said that the lifeless body of the traditional ruler was discovered in the bush last Saturday morning, indicating that the abductors had killed him.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the killing of a kindred head signalled a dangerous escalation in the security situation in the area.

He said that the attack represented an assault on the traditional institution, noting that criminals had moved from targeting ordinary citizens to abducting and killing traditional rulers.

Ipusu further told the Assembly that residents of Kam had begun fleeing the area for fear of further attacks, leaving the community largely deserted.

He stressed that the killing of any citizen was unacceptable and warned that villages could become graveyards if urgent steps were not taken to address the situation.

Mr. Michael Audu (APC/Adoka-Ugboju), who seconded the motion, urged security agencies to step up their operations to tackle insecurity in the affected areas.

Also contributing, Mr. Simon Gabo (APC/Mata) called on security operatives to intensify efforts to secure the release of other victims of kidnapping in the region.

He also recommended that Operation Zenda establish an additional checkpoint in the Ugbema–Ikov–Jato Aka axis.

In his contribution, Dr. Abraham Jabi (APC/Buruku) urged the Benue State Government to revive vigilante groups through traditional rulers to support security agencies in combating crime.

In a related development, the police operatives in the state killed three suspected bandits during a gun battle.

Details of the incidents were contained in a post shared on X yesterday by security analyst Zagazola Makama, who cited security sources.

According to the report, the bandits were neutralised after security operatives responded to the killing of a 67-year-old man in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

The incident happened on March 7 at about 7:30 p.m. when armed men believed to be loyal to a local kingpin identified as Chen abducted a resident, Zaki Sughter Agenbeer, from his home in the Une Tongov community.

The attackers reportedly took the victim into the bush and later killed him after accusing him of giving information about their activities to security agencies.

Following the development, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Katsina-Ala, working together with the DPO in Ukum, mobilised patrol teams and tactical units to the area to track the suspects.

Security operatives later confronted the bandits in a gunfight, during which three of the suspects were shot dead.

The body of the victim was later recovered and deposited at the mortuary of Zaki Ibiam Hospital.

Security teams have also begun combing nearby forests in search of other members of the gang who escaped during the clash.