St. Joseph’s College, Ondo Celebrates Platinum Anniversary

St. Joseph’s College (SJC), Ondo, founded in 1956 by the De La Salle Brothers, has concluded arrangements to celebrate its 70th Founder’s Day (Platinum Anniversary) with a series of activities designed to honour the school’s rich heritage and contributions to education in Nigeria.

According to the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Chief Yele Ogundipe, the week-long celebration will feature several events bringing together students, alumni, staff, and distinguished guests from across the country.

The celebration will commence on Wednesday, March 18, with a Platinum Jubilee Walk. Later in the day, an inter-school football match between St. Joseph’s College, Ondo and Methodist High School, Okitipupa will take place at the Ondo Sports Stadium.

On Thursday, March 19, activities will continue with the launching of the Endowment Fund and commissioning of projects in the school compound.

The programme will proceed on Friday, March 20, with a medical outreach for members of the community at the Ondo Town Hall.

On Saturday, March 21, a Gala Night, Endowment Fund Drive, and Awards Ceremony will be held at the Ondo Civic Centre.

The celebration will conclude on Sunday, March 22, with a Thanksgiving Service at the School Chapel.

Meanwhile, the outgoing President of the National Old Boys Association (OBA), Dr. Olusola Akinniyi, has called on all members of the association, fondly known as Nobilitas, across different generations to participate actively in the anniversary events. He also urged them to support the N100 million Endowment Fund, established to support the academic development of the school.

According to him, the endowment fund, which will operate in perpetuity, will be used annually to support teachers’ welfare, equip laboratories, and provide scholarships for indigent students.

The Publicity Secretary of the National OBA and Chairman of the Publicity and Publication Committee for the Anniversary, Prince Henry Akinyele, disclosed that the theme of the platinum anniversary is “Building on a Glorious Heritage and Inspiring Generations at 70.”

He noted that St. Joseph’s College, Ondo has produced distinguished Nigerians who have excelled in various fields, including the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, among other captains of industry, business leaders, and renowned academics.

The anniversary celebration is expected to attract old boys, dignitaries, and well-wishers from across Nigeria and beyond as the institution celebrates seven decades of excellence in education and nation-building.