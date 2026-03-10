  • Monday, 9th March, 2026

Seplat, Nestle Emerge Most Expensive Stocks on Nigeria Exchange

Business | 26 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede  

Seplat Energy Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, among others have emerged as the most expensive listed stocks on the Nigerian  Exchange Limited (NGX).

The growth in some of these stocks are influenced by impressive corporate earnings and massive foreign investors participation.

As of March 6, 2026, the stock price of Seplat Energy closed for trading at N9,099.90 per share,  while Nestle Nigeria and Airtel Africa closed at N3,250.00  and N2,270.00 per share, respectively on the bourse. 

Trading at N9,099.90 per share as of March 6, 2026 simply means a potential investor with N1,000,000 can only own an estimated  109.9 units of Seplat Energy stocks (without NGX, SEC, among other fees) on the NGX.

Findings by THISDAY revealed that the stock price of Seplat Energy has appreciated by  56.7per cent in its Year-till-Growth (YtD) from N5,809.00 per share it closed for trading in 2025.

Seplat Energy delivered transformational growth in 2025, with group production rising 148per cent to 131,506 boepd and revenue surging 144per cent to $2.73 billion, reflecting the first full-year consolidation of offshore assets and strong onshore performance driven by the completion of the Sapele Gas Plant and new well activity.

For Nestle Nigeria, the multinational company’s  stock  price has appreciated by  nearly 66 per cent YtD from N1,958.00 per share it closed for trading in 2025. 

Other stocks trading above N1,000 per unit as of March 6, 2026 are: Presco Plc, N2,315.40;  Okomu Oil Palm Plc, N1,765.00; Aradel Holdings Plc, N1,300.40 and  Geregu Power Plc, N1,141.50.

The likes of Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, are the only two stocks trading above N500 per unit as of March 6, 2026. 

Dangote Cement has seen modest increase in 2026, reaching N815.00  per share from N809 per share when it closed in 2025.   

For MTN Nigeria Communications, its stock price closed March 6, 2026 at N790, about 55 per cent YtD  growth from N511 per share it opened for trading this year.

Capital market analysts expressed that these stocks remain major drivers of the Nigerian stock market, stressing on their contribution to Nigeria’s economy growth.

The MD/CEO, Globalview Capital Limited,  Mr. Aruna Kebira stated that  market forces have continued to be a major driver in these prices on the NGX.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.