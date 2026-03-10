Seplat, Nestle Emerge Most Expensive Stocks on Nigeria Exchange

Kayode Tokede

Seplat Energy Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, among others have emerged as the most expensive listed stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The growth in some of these stocks are influenced by impressive corporate earnings and massive foreign investors participation.

As of March 6, 2026, the stock price of Seplat Energy closed for trading at N9,099.90 per share, while Nestle Nigeria and Airtel Africa closed at N3,250.00 and N2,270.00 per share, respectively on the bourse.

Trading at N9,099.90 per share as of March 6, 2026 simply means a potential investor with N1,000,000 can only own an estimated 109.9 units of Seplat Energy stocks (without NGX, SEC, among other fees) on the NGX.

Findings by THISDAY revealed that the stock price of Seplat Energy has appreciated by 56.7per cent in its Year-till-Growth (YtD) from N5,809.00 per share it closed for trading in 2025.

Seplat Energy delivered transformational growth in 2025, with group production rising 148per cent to 131,506 boepd and revenue surging 144per cent to $2.73 billion, reflecting the first full-year consolidation of offshore assets and strong onshore performance driven by the completion of the Sapele Gas Plant and new well activity.

For Nestle Nigeria, the multinational company’s stock price has appreciated by nearly 66 per cent YtD from N1,958.00 per share it closed for trading in 2025.

Other stocks trading above N1,000 per unit as of March 6, 2026 are: Presco Plc, N2,315.40; Okomu Oil Palm Plc, N1,765.00; Aradel Holdings Plc, N1,300.40 and Geregu Power Plc, N1,141.50.

The likes of Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, are the only two stocks trading above N500 per unit as of March 6, 2026.

Dangote Cement has seen modest increase in 2026, reaching N815.00 per share from N809 per share when it closed in 2025.

For MTN Nigeria Communications, its stock price closed March 6, 2026 at N790, about 55 per cent YtD growth from N511 per share it opened for trading this year.

Capital market analysts expressed that these stocks remain major drivers of the Nigerian stock market, stressing on their contribution to Nigeria’s economy growth.

The MD/CEO, Globalview Capital Limited, Mr. Aruna Kebira stated that market forces have continued to be a major driver in these prices on the NGX.