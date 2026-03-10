Police Establish Tactical Base in Ondo Community to Combat Kidnapping

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has established a tactical team base in Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state to forestall incessant kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

The move followed rising security concerns within the Ilu-Abo, Ayede, and Ogbese axis and surrounding communities.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed the development on Tuesday while addressing residents during a visit to Ilu-Abo where protesters had earlier demonstrated over insecurity in the area.

Lawal said the command was fully aware of the concerns raised by residents and assured them that decisive measures were being implemented to tackle the situation.

“The command is fully aware of the grievances of residents and we want to assure you that concerted efforts are ongoing to address the security challenges in this area,” he said.

The police commissioner urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing that security agencies were working tirelessly to restore normalcy and guarantee the safety of lives and property.

“I appeal to the protesters and members of the community to remain calm while the police and other security agencies intensify efforts to restore peace and ensure the safety of all residents,” Lawal added.

As part of the renewed strategy, the police boss ordered the immediate deployment and establishment of a Tactical Team Base in Ilu-Abo to strengthen security presence and enhance rapid response to threats in the area.

According to the command, the newly deployed unit comprises specially trained operatives drawn from elite formations, including anti-kidnapping squads and other tactical units.

He said the operatives are expected to operate round the clock, conducting patrols, surveillance operations, intelligence gathering, and coordinated security operations across Ilu-Abo, Ayede, Ogbese, and neighbouring communities.

He said the command had also intensified joint security operations across the affected axis. “The command has stepped up stop-and-search operations, forest combing exercises, and intelligence-led raids targeting criminal hideouts and suspected kidnapping networks operating within forested and boundary communities,” stated.

He explained that the operations were aimed at dismantling criminal syndicates and preventing kidnappers from using remote terrain as safe havens.

The commissioner of police also directed divisional police officers within the affected axis and nearby divisions to work closely with local security structures, including vigilantes and hunters, to improve intelligence gathering and response to threats.

“Effective collaboration between the police, community leaders, vigilantes, hunters, and other stakeholders is critical to tackling insecurity in these communities,” he stressed.

The police command called on residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could assist ongoing operations.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines,” the CP stressed.

The command reiterated its zero tolerance for kidnapping and other violent crimes, assuring residents that proactive measures would continue to be adopted to ensure the safety of lives and property across Ondo State.

“Kidnapping and other violent crimes will not be tolerated in any part of Ondo State. Decisive actions will continue to be taken to bring perpetrators to justice,” the police added.