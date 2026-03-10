Otunola Makes History As Mexico’s First Honorary Consul in Nigeria

Nigerian businessman and infrastructure developer, Biodun Otunola, has become the first Honorary Consul of Mexico in Lagos, marking a significant diplomatic milestone for Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The appointment, first of its kind in Lagos State, establishes a formal diplomatic presence for Mexico in Nigeria’s commercial capital and signals growing momentum in bilateral relations between both nations.

The inauguration brought together members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials and leaders from the business community, including the Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Alfredo Miranda, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

The gathering reflected Lagos’ increasing importance as a strategic gateway for international trade, investment and partnerships across West Africa.

Miranda highlighted the significance of the appointment and the role the new consulate will play in strengthening bilateral engagement between Mexico and Nigeria.

He said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Mr Biodun Otunola on his appointment as the Honorary Consul of Mexico in Lagos. This role requires dedication, vision and a genuine commitment to strengthening relations between nations.

“Mr Otunola’s professional experience, leadership and deep understanding of the local environment will undoubtedly contribute to advancing Mexico–Nigeria relations and building new bridges of cooperation between our peoples. I am confident that under his guidance, this consulate will become a dynamic point of connection between Mexico and Lagos, fostering dialogue, economic exchange and mutual understanding.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Otunola expressed his commitment to the role and the opportunities it presents.

“I am honoured by the confidence that Mexico has placed in me to serve as Honorary Consul in Lagos. I thank the Government of Mexico for finding me worthy of the character, integrity, capacity and competence required for this responsibility.

“Mexico is a $1.8 trillion economy and ranks among the top 12 in the world, presenting significant opportunities that Nigeria can leverage across sectors such as power, tourism and manufacturing. I want to assure the business community that Lagos is open for business as we usher in a new chapter in the Lagos–Mexico relationship.

“Through stronger collaboration, we aim to stimulate investment, create jobs and contribute meaningfully to economic growth. I am confident that in the next five to 10 years, we will witness significant milestones in the partnership between our two economies,” he said.

Salu-Hundeyin, in a goodwill message delivered on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu, said she was confident that the development would strengthen diplomacy, expand economic opportunity and deepen ties between the two nations.

“Today marks an important milestone in the growing relationship between the United Mexican States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly Lagos State. Lagos stands today as one of Africa’s most dynamic economic, social and cultural centres — a city powered by innovation, enterprise and a youthful population that continues to redefine opportunity across the continent. This step will further bolster the relationship between the two nations,” she added.

Otunola is the founding Managing Director of Planet Projects Limited (PPL), an engineering and transport firm. A civil engineering graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University with a master’s degree from Chalmers University of Technology.

He has led landmark infrastructure projects, including the Oshodi Transport Interchange, the largest bus terminal in Africa. Beyond his executive role, he is a Policy Affiliate at the University of Oxford’s International Growth Centre and has completed advanced management programmes at the Wharton Business School. Under his leadership, PPL was recognised by the UITP as the best company for Integrated Mobility in Africa.

The inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of Mexico in Lagos represents a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between Mexico and Nigeria.

With Lagos positioned as one of Africa’s foremost economic centres, the new consulate opens a promising pathway for stronger partnerships between Mexico and Nigeria and signals a new phase of mutually beneficial engagement between both countries.