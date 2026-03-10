Osimhen One Card Away from Ban as Liverpool Storm Istanbul 

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

*Lookman aiming to continue good run with Atlético against Spurs

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Galatasaray’s talisman in Europe this season, Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, will be under strict caution as Liverpool invade the Rams Park in Istanbul this evening for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Last fixture.

The power-playing Super Eagles striker who has started building another cult-figure amongst Galatasaray’s fans, may be tempted to slow down as he aims to lead the Turkish Lig champions to another first leg advantage just like they did against Juventus in the playoffs.

Osimhen who is already on a yellow card from the second leg of the Playoff at Juventus, now risk a one-match ban in the UEFA Champions League should he bag another booking in today’s home game against Liverpool.

This, perhaps, is the dilemma facing the Okan Buruk’s side who are playing in their first Last 16 game since 2013/14 season this evening. Kickoff is from 6.46pm.

The Reds are going to be without Brazil international Alisson through injury.

His absence means Giorgi Mamardashvili is poised to make his first appearance for Liverpoolsince the FA Cup win over Barnsley on 12 January.

The Georgian has featured 11 times for Liverpoolin all competitions this season.

Liverpoolare also without Italian forward Federico Chiesa, who has not made the trip to Istanbul because of illness.

Elsewhere in Madrid, Osimhen’s Nigerian teammate, Ademola Lookman and his Atlético colleagues will be aiming to ensure that they gain a good advantage in their Last 16 first leg clash with another English team-Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

For Lookman in particular, the Champions League has been a good hunting ground to announce his arrival in Spain. He scored in his first Champions League starting game for Atlético. He has now gone to score in four of his last competitive appearances of at least 60minutes for the Madrid side. Will Lookman add Spurs amongst his latest victims tonight?

Last season, Atletico exited the Champions League in this Round of 16. They were without Lookman then. This is also the seventh time since 2018/19 season that they will be qualifying for this stage of the Champions League. They have only progressed to the next round three times out of their last six times here. Winning four of their last fixtures coming into today’s clash with Tottenham, is a big confidence boosting for the LaLiga side.

With Tottenham who are sitting precariously just one point above relegation zone in the Premier League with 29 points use the Champions League for a turnaround? It is doubtful but this is Champions League where anything is possible.

TODAY

Galatasaray v Liverpool

Atalanta v B’Munich

Atlético v Tottenham

Newcastle v Barcelona

WEDNESDAY

Leverkusen v Arsenal

Bodo/Glimt v Sporting

PSG v Chelsea

R’Madrid v Man City