Ondo Residents Block Highway With Abduction Victim’s Corpse, Police Arrest Wanted Kidnap Kingpin

Fidelis David in Akure

Residents of Ilu-Abo and neighbouring communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday staged a dramatic protest, blocking the busy Akure-Owo Expressway with the remains of a suspected kidnap victim.

This came a day after residents of the community were thrown into panic after suspected gunmen abducted a council secretary and two other persons during an attack on a poultry farm along Kajola Road.

The latest protest, which caused heavy gridlock along the Akure-Owo-Benin highway and linking the southern part of the country to the North, drew attention to the worsening security situation in the area.

The angry residents, mostly youths, barricaded the road for several hours, insisting that they would not allow vehicular movement until the government takes decisive steps to address the wave of kidnappings and violent attacks in their communities.

The demonstrators carried placards with inscriptions such as “We Are Dying, Save Our Souls,” “Mr Governor, Please Assist Us,” and “Our Children Are in Danger”, while others lamented that insecurity had made it impossible for them to go about their daily activities.

One of the protesters said the situation had become unbearable for residents.“We cannot sleep again in our communities. Every night we are afraid because kidnappers are everywhere. We cannot even go to our farms again. That is our only source of livelihood,” the resident lamented.

Another youth said the communities had repeatedly cried out for help but alleged that little had been done to address the situation.

“People are being kidnapped almost every week. Some are killed, some are taken into the forest. We want the government to come to our aid before these criminals wipe out our communities,” he said.

The protesters insisted that Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, must personally address them to assure them that urgent steps would be taken to restore security in the area.

“We want the governor to hear us and come here. We are not safe anymore,” another protester added.

Efforts by the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, who visited the protest scene to calm the situation, initially failed as the residents insisted on maintaining the blockade.

Lawal appealed to the demonstrators to allow traffic to resume, assuring them that security agencies were taking steps to tackle the security challenges in the area.

“I appeal to you to remain calm and allow the free flow of traffic. The police, together with other security agencies including Amotekun, will intensify efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property in your communities,” the police commissioner told the protesters.

The police chief also visited the monarch of Ilu-Abo, Oba Olu Falae, where he briefed the traditional ruler on the steps being taken by security agencies to curb criminal activities in the town.

Lawal assured that additional police personnel and tactical units would be deployed to the affected communities to strengthen security operations.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command has announced the arrest of a wanted kidnapping kingpin linked to a previous abduction case in the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, operatives of the command arrested one Abdullahi Lawal, alleged to be the mastermind of the kidnapping of a farmer, Aremu Tijani, which occurred on August 18, 2025, at a farm in the Ikare-Akoko axis.

Jimoh explained that during an earlier police operation shortly after the incident, security operatives engaged members of the gang in a gun battle which led to the neutralisation of three suspects, while four others were arrested.

However, the alleged gang leader escaped during the encounter despite sustaining gunshot injuries.

“Following his escape, the Command immediately placed the suspect on an intelligence watchlist, while intensive surveillance and discreet investigations were launched to track his movements and possible hideouts,” the police spokesman said.

He added that after months of intelligence-led operations, the suspect was eventually apprehended by police operatives in Ikare-Akoko. “The suspect has since made useful confessional statements and will be charged to court,” Jimoh stated.

The police command reiterated its zero tolerance for kidnapping and other violent crimes, assuring residents that efforts were ongoing to dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.

“No criminal will be allowed to operate freely in Ondo State as proactive measures remain in place to safeguard lives and property,” the statement added.