Ogun, Federal Agencies Fine-tune Security for Gateway Airport Hajj Operations

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Security agencies responsible for airport operations in Nigeria have pledged to collaborate with Ogun State Government to ensure seamless Hajj operations at Gateway International Airport, Iperu-Remo.

The commitment was made on Monday during a strategic security meeting between representatives of the state government and key security agencies at the airport located in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

At the meeting, Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo, said the airport possessed the required infrastructure, facilities and management capacity to handle Hajj operations.

Dairo added that the facility had also been recognised by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the purpose.

According to him, the airport forms a key component of the state government’s economic development agenda and has positioned Ogun State prominently on the global aviation map.

Dairo affirmed that the airport was fully prepared for Hajj operations, stating that NCAA has already certified the facility for domestic commercial flights after granting all necessary approvals.

He said, “The intention is for Hajj operations to take place at Gateway International Airport this year. Representatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, the Department of State Services, and the NCAA are here to outline the minimum requirements for a successful operation and assess the facilities available at the airport.”

He said the agencies expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and management capacity in place to support the operations.

“We have assured them that the state government is ready to provide everything required to ensure seamless operations for pilgrims and for the benefit of the state and the country,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that a temporary camp would be established to process about 500 pilgrims expected to depart from the airport for the pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Consultant to Gateway International Airport, Dapo Olumide, said the airport, which has already commenced commercial flight operations, was equipped with modern facilities capable of handling different categories of aircraft.

Olumide stated that security agencies would advise the state government on additional measures required to ensure successful Hajj operations, particularly as NCAA had fully licensed the airport for such activities.

He said National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had earlier approved the airport for Hajj operations after inspecting its facilities, while Ogun State Muslim Welfare Board was making arrangements to airlift pilgrims to the Holy Land through the airport.

Uyiekpen Asuen of NCAA confirmed that the airport met the required operational standards, having received the necessary permits to commence commercial flights. Asuen added the facility was among the 17 airports across the country designated for Hajj operations.

Representatives of various security agencies at the meeting also outlined their operational requirements and stressed the importance of strong inter-agency collaboration to ensure smooth Hajj operations.

Agencies represented included Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police, Amotekun Corps, Fire Service, Department of State Services, Port Health Services, and officials of Federal Ministry of Health.