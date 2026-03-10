NEMSA, APGC Strengthen Collaboration to Raise Electrical Standards

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration aimed at promoting electrical safety, enforcing technical standards, and enhancing the efficient utilization of electricity across Nigeria.

This renewed commitment was expressed during a visit by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of APGC, Dr. Joy Ogaji, to the headquarters of NEMSA in Abuja, a statement by NEMSA’s spokesperson, Ama Umoren, said.

Speaking during the meeting, Ogaji commended NEMSA for its critical regulatory role within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), particularly in the enforcement of technical standards, inspection of electrical installations, and certification of electricity meters and instruments. She noted that these functions remain fundamental to ensuring the safety, reliability, and sustainability of Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

Ogaji emphasised the need for increased public awareness of NEMSA’s activities, especially in meter testing, certification, and compliance monitoring. According to her, greater visibility of the Agency’s work would encourage compliance with established standards and ultimately promote the efficient use of electricity across the country.

She further proposed the establishment of regular collaborative engagements between NEMSA and APGC as a platform for knowledge sharing, improved coordination, and sustained progress within the power generation sector.

In his response, the Managing Director/CEO NEMSA & CEIF, Olusegun Adesayo, welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the visit and the spirit of partnership demonstrated by APGC. Adesayo reiterated NEMSA’s readiness to work closely with APGC and other stakeholders within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to ensure strict compliance with electrical standards, improved operational safety, and enhanced service delivery across the power value chain.