NBF President, Wale Edun, Hails Boxers’ Spirit at C’wealth Games Trials

President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Wale Edun, has praised the courage and sportsmanship displayed by hundreds of boxers who took part in the National Open Commonwealth Games Trials at the Brai Ayonote Boxing Complex, National Stadium, Lagos.

The four-day event drew 128 boxers — 121 men and 27 women — with 10 emerging champions across the weight categories. Among them were two UK-based Diaspora fighters, Patricia Mbata and Kenneth Anigboro, who claimed victories in the women’s +70kg and men’s 90kg divisions respectively.

Edun, who also serves as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, described the conduct of the athletes as exemplary. “I am excited with the turnout of boxers within and outside the country for the trials because, as a federation, we want to give every Nigerian the opportunity to wear the green and white colours in major competitions like the Commonwealth Games. Our boxers showed maturity and sportsmanship throughout the exercise,” he said.

He emphasized that while only a select few will make the trip to Glasgow, the federation remains committed to supporting all participants: “Taking part in the trials showed they are worthy to represent the country. We cannot take everybody, but we will not abandon them. They should continue to work hard, as every boxer has an equal chance to make the team.”

Looking ahead, Edun expressed optimism that Nigeria can surpass the four-medal haul achieved at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, the NBF has announced a list of 20 boxers for the final phase of trials, including all winners and finalists from the recent competition. The women’s lineup is led by African Games champion Patricia Mbata, alongside Happiness Uddete (51kg), Fathia Gafar (51kg), Kadijat Ajisola (57kg), Aishat Gbadamosi (57kg), Damilola Sodipe (60kg), Abibat Ismail (60kg), Blessing Orakwe (70kg), Queen James (+70kg), and Celestina Odoka (+70kg).

In the men’s division, Kenneth Anigboro headlines a roster that includes Michael Ogunremi (55kg), Habeeb Qazeem (55kg), Wahab Abdulrahman (65kg), Ridwan Salim (65kg), Folly Hassan (70kg), Precious Nwoha (70kg), Joshua Daniel (80kg), Fawas Sharafadeen (80kg), and Abiodun Adesoji (90kg).

According to the federation, these 20 boxers will be joined by 20 others — including semifinalists — to form a pool of 40 athletes for the final phase of assessment. From this group, the 10 boxers who will represent Nigeria at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will be selected.