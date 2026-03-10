Kwara 2027: Ilorin Emirate Students Back Senator Mustapha for Gov

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Ilorin Emirate Students Union has declared support for the governorship aspiration of Saliu Mustapha ahead of the 2027 elections in Kwara State.

Mustapha, the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, currently represents Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly and is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development.

The students made their position known yesterday in Ilorin during the maiden Ramadan Lecture Series organised in honour of the senator.

The lecture, titled “Leadership as Amanah (Trust) in Islam,” attracted several prominent personalities from the Ilorin Emirate, including traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders.

Among those present was the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who was represented by the Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin; as well as the leadership of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union and the Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the National President of the union, Sheikh Zulkainaini Opolo, said members of the Emirate students’ body across the country were satisfied with Mustapha’s performance in the National Assembly in the last three years.

He said the students were therefore calling on the senator to contest the governorship seat in the next election.

“The Emirate students body from across the country is deeply satisfied with the performance of Senator Mustapha in the last three years at the National Assembly. This is why we are calling on him to throw his hat into the gubernatorial ring in the next election.

“For myself, and on behalf of all the students of Ilorin Emirate, we assure you of our unconditional support for the ticket in 2027″, Opolo said.

Also speaking at the event, the National President of the IEDPU commended the senator for supporting community development associations within the Ilorin Emirate.

He said Mustapha had consistently supported indigenous groups, including the IEDPU, the IEYDA and the Emirate students’ body.

According to him, the community appreciates the senator’s representation at the National Assembly and wishes him success in his future political aspirations.

In his remarks, Mustapha thanked the organisers for the honour done to him through the Ramadan lecture, describing it as humbling.

He said the gesture would spur him to do more for the development of the Ilorin Emirate and the state at large.

The senator also urged the students to imbibe empathy as a leadership value, citing the leadership style of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the President has come far in politics and in life because of his love and compassion for the people.

Mustapha urged the students to always place service to humanity at the centre of their ambitions, noting that leadership built on empathy and commitment to the welfare of the people remains key to making meaningful impact in public life.