Indomie Unveils 18th Heroes Awards, Expands Age Eligibility

Sunday Ehigiator

Indomie instant noodles maker, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, has announced the 18th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards (IHA), unveiling a nationwide call for nominations to recognise Nigerian children whose acts of bravery, compassion and ingenuity are shaping their communities.

The company said the 2026 edition introduces key changes aimed at broadening participation, including an expanded eligibility age bracket and an earlier call for nominations across the country.

Under the revised criteria, children aged 0 to 16 years are now eligible to participate in the programme, compared to the previous age limit of 15. Organisers said the adjustment was designed to ensure that more inspiring stories of young Nigerians are captured and celebrated.

The company also announced that nominations have opened earlier than in previous editions, giving parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders more time to submit entries before the deadline in June 2026.

Speaking at the official launch held over the weekend, the Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju, said the initiative continues to reflect the organisation’s belief that courage has no age limit.

According to him, the decision to expand the age bracket and open nominations earlier would create greater opportunities for communities across the country to spotlight inspiring young Nigerians whose actions embody courage, empathy and leadership.