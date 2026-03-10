“Increasing Women’s Representation in Governance Remains an Important National Conversation”

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is unarguably, the largest professional body in Africa. Of the 129 Branches of the NBA, Lagos is the largest, and one of the most vibrant. It is also on record that, in the over six decades of the Association, no Female Lawyer had ever emerged as Chairman of the Branch. This narration changed last year, when, for the first time, Mrs Uchenna Akingbade was elected as the first Female Chairman of NBA Lagos. To celebrate International Women’s Day which fell on March 8 and International Women’s Month, it is apt that Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi (who are also members of NBA Lagos Branch), tracked down this Bar Amazon to conduct this interesting interview. She spoke about gender inequality, her passion, her vision for NBA Lagos and what she hopes to achieve in her two-year tenure

You made history as the first female Chairman of the largest Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), NBA Lagos. Many are still euphoric about your emergence. Share with us the journey to this momentous event.

My journey to this office, has largely been one of service and faith. Becoming Chairman was never part of the plan. In fact, occupying any political office was not something I saw myself ever doing. I have never really considered myself a politician. What I have always been, however, is a creature of service. Throughout my life, I have consistently found myself serving in different capacities. Leadership responsibilities often came either by assumption, or by being entrusted with them by others. In almost every space I have found myself, service has been the constant.

Over time, I became actively involved in the activities of the NBA, serving on several Committees before eventually being co-opted into the 2023–2025 Executive Committee of the NBA Lagos Branch. Through these engagements, I developed a deep appreciation for the needs of our members and the direction the profession must take in a rapidly changing world.

When the opportunity arose to seek the mandate of the Branch, the vision was clear: to build a Bar Without Barriers—one that is inclusive, forward-looking, and responsive to the professional, welfare, and developmental needs of Lawyers.

Becoming the 28th Chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch and the first woman to occupy that office since the Branch’s establishment, is deeply humbling. Interestingly, my campaign was never framed around becoming the first female Chairman. I ran a gender-neutral campaign focused on ideas, service, and institutional progress. So, when the historic significance of the moment attracted considerable attention after the election, I must admit, I felt somewhat overwhelmed by it. While it is a personal milestone, I see it more as a collective moment for the profession, reflecting the gradual opening of leadership spaces to a more diverse and inclusive Bar.

Despite the fact that there are probably as many women as men in the legal profession, why do women seem to be lagging behind when it comes to the top leadership positions, not just in the legal profession, but generally?

I believe the issue is largely structural, rather than a question of competence. Women are well represented within the legal profession, numerically. However, when we begin to examine leadership positions across institutions—whether at the Bar, within law firms, professional bodies, or even within the Judiciary —the numbers begin to decline significantly. The statistics clearly show that there is a leadership gap.

The reasons are multifaceted. Historically, many professional structures were not designed with the realities of women’s lives in mind, particularly around balancing career progression with family responsibilities. There are also socio-cultural expectations, that sometimes shape how leadership roles are perceived for women. In many instances, women are expected and indeed, more comfortable playing more supportive roles rather than stepping forward to lead from the front. These dynamics can affect career trajectories and leadership participation, over time.

However, the narrative is gradually changing. With intentional mentorship, leadership development, and stronger institutional support, we are beginning to see more women stepping confidently into leadership spaces across the profession. This gradual shift, is both necessary and encouraging.

Some of the challenges identified as hampering women in attaining high positions at the Bar and the Bench are marital issues, raising a family, and societal prejudices. How can these be surmounted?

It begins with recognising that these are not merely personal challenges; they are structural issues that require both societal and institutional responses.

First, society itself must continue to evolve in the way women are perceived and supported. There needs to be a recalibration of the socio-cultural expectations, placed on women. If women are to thrive professionally, there must be stronger support systems, both within institutions and within the home. Society must also embrace the reality that competence and leadership capacity, are not gender-specific attributes.

Second, institutions must create supportive professional environments that allow women to thrive, without feeling compelled to choose between family responsibilities and professional advancement.

Third, mentorship is critical. Women at different stages of their careers need guidance, encouragement, and exposure to leadership pathways. It is never too early—and certainly never too late—to invest in mentorship and leadership development.

At NBA Lagos, we are intentionally promoting programmes that strengthen women’s leadership capacity. Our collaboration with WIMBIZ on the Women in Law Mentoring Programme is one example of such deliberate efforts.

Ultimately, the goal is not preferential treatment, but equitable opportunity.

Is NBA Lagos involved in the clamour for Reserved Seats in the Legislature for women?

The NBA is fundamentally a professional body committed to the rule of law, democratic governance, and promotion of the welfare of Lawyers.

While NBA Lagos may not be directly involved in political advocacy for specific legislative structures, we support initiatives that enhance inclusive participation in governance and promote fairness in representation.

The conversation around reserved seats for women, raises important questions about representation and democratic participation. Some view it as necessary to correct historical imbalances, while others prefer structural reforms that create equal opportunities within existing democratic frameworks.

What is clear, however, is that Nigeria cannot afford to exclude half of its population from decision-making spaces. Whether through affirmative action or broader systemic reforms, increasing women’s representation in governance remains an important national conversation.

On assumption of office, what challenges did you encounter and how have you been dealing with them?

One of the most immediate challenges, has been managing expectations within a very large and dynamic Branch. NBA Lagos is the largest Branch in the country, with over 20,000 members, and the needs and expectations of our members are understandably diverse.

At the heart of this challenge, is people management. Leading a body of Lawyers requires a high degree of emotional intelligence, and the ability to balance multiple interests. Different segments of the Bar come with different priorities and expectations, and navigating these varying interests while maintaining fairness and objectivity, is one of the most demanding aspects of the office.

Another dimension of the challenge, is the sheer scale of responsibility that comes with the role. While I knew the office would be tasking, it is in reality a full-time job.

Our (myself and members of the Exco) approach has been to adopt structured planning, collaborative leadership, and transparent communication. We work closely with Committees, stakeholders, and members of the Bar, to ensure that our initiatives are not only well conceived, but also effectively implemented.

Ultimately, leadership at the Bar requires patience, consultation, a willingness to listen, and an open mind. With those principles, we continue to navigate the challenges and move the Branch forward.

What has been your focus as Chairman? What legacy would you like to leave behind?

My focus has been on three key pillars:

1. Capacity Building – ensuring Lawyers have access to practical training and professional development opportunities.

2. Lawyers’ Welfare – promoting fair remuneration, improved professional standards, and support systems for members.

3. Institutional Strengthening – improving the structures and systems that support the work of the Branch.

A major priority is also the completion of the NBA Lagos Bar Centre, which will serve as an important institutional hub for the Branch.

If there is one legacy I hope to leave behind, it is a stronger, more inclusive, unified and forward-looking Bar—one that creates opportunities for every Lawyer to thrive.

Lawyers complain about delays in receiving Stamp and Seal after paying practicing fees. How have you handled this in Lagos?

It is important to clarify that the processing and issuance of Stamp and Seal fall under the jurisdiction of NBA National, not the Branches. That said, since the reintroduction of paid Stamp and Seal, the processing timeline has generally improved. In my own case, without invoking my office in any way, I received mine within about two weeks.

In some instances, delays occur because applications are not properly completed or uploaded on the portal. However, at the Lagos Branch, whenever members bring legitimate delays to our attention, the Secretariat—under the leadership of the Branch Secretary—has mechanisms in place to follow up with the national body to ensure that excessively delayed requests are tracked and resolved.

The introduction of electronic seals, is also expected to significantly reduce these challenges.

Has the deployment of electronic seals commenced in Lagos Branch?

Yes. NBA National has commenced the rollout of electronic seals, and their use is already live. This is a commendable development, as it represents an important step in the modernisation of legal practice administration.

Electronic seals are designed to complement the traditional stamp and seal system, while providing greater convenience for Lawyers who increasingly work in digital environments. I am also aware that young Lawyers were granted access to the electronic seals free of charge, as part of the rollout.

While I have not personally used the electronic seal yet, the relatively minimal complaints from members suggest that the system is functioning reasonably well. For further guidance on the modalities and usage, members may contact NBA National.

What role has NBA Lagos played in prison decongestion and Police station visits?

NBA Lagos has consistently supported initiatives aimed at promoting access to justice, and reducing unnecessary detention.

We recently secured a partnership with a major corporate organisation, to support a prison decongestion exercise. The funds for this initiative have already been domiciled with the Branch, and we are currently working with the correctional facilities to identify inmates who are incarcerated solely because they are unable to pay fines. We expect this exercise to be concluded shortly, and anticipate securing the release of a good number of affected inmates.

Beyond this, the Branch has continued to show support for judicial-led prison decongestion exercises, whenever the Chief Judge calls for collaboration.

Our Human Rights Committee has also remained very active, through regular Police Duty Solicitor visits to Police stations across our jurisdiction (Lagos, Ikoyi etc). These visits are aimed at ensuring that detainees are held or released in accordance with their constitutional rights, and that those who require legal representation receive assistance.

In addition, the Branch conducts legal clinics within correctional facilities, where lawyers take up deserving cases on a pro bono basis, thereby expanding access to justice while also contributing to the decongestion of correctional centres.

What is the state of the Lagos Branch Bar Centre?

The NBA Lagos Bar Centre project, remains one of the most important institutional projects of the Branch. It is central to our identity and long-term growth.

Significant progress has been made, and our administration is committed to accelerating the completion of the project.

Our goal is to ensure that the Bar Centre becomes a functional hub for professional development, meetings, and institutional activities of the Branch.

How would you rate the Tinubu administration on rule of law, security, corruption, and the economy?

As Lawyers, our role is to continually emphasise the importance of the rule of law, institutional integrity, and constitutional governance.

Nigeria is currently navigating significant economic and security challenges, and it is important that governance responses remain firmly anchored in the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights.

The legal profession will continue to play its role in holding institutions accountable, promoting justice, and contributing constructive perspectives on national development.

Ultimately, strong institutions and adherence to the rule of law are essential for addressing issues of insecurity, corruption, and economic stability.

Thank you, Mrs Akingbade.