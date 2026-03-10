Gov. Diri Restates Commitment to Sports Devt, Dedicates  Newstap/ SWAN Award  to Late Dep. Gov.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said that that his government is committed to making the state the Mecca of Sports in Nigeria; saying that his administration’s investment in sports is already yielding the desired dividend.

He stated this last Friday when he received the ‘Best Sports Governor Award’ at the second edition of the annual Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Award in Lagos.

Gov. Diri who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali and the Chairman of the state’s House of Assembly Committee on Sports, Hon. (Barrister) Tare Porri, explained that his decision to invest in massive sports development in all the Senatorial Zones of the state, was to create job opportunities for the youths, fight youths restiveness, develop their talents and make them useful citizens of the country.

“In Bayelsa State, we have succeeded in engaging the youths in meaningful activities through sports and that’s why we are embarking on massive sports development.

“Right now, the dividend is already coming in as the state is now making top podium finish at both the National Sports Festival and the Niger Delta Games.

“Our investment in sports is already generating attention from the National Sports Commission who after inspecting the facilities we have on ground and the 25,000 Olympic size capacity stadium which we are constructing gave us the hosting right of the 2027 National Sports Festival while Nilayo Sports Limited is planning to organize a 10-kilometer marathon, the first of it’s kind in the state.

On the Newstap/ SWAN award, the Governor, dedicated it to his late deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo whom he described as a pillar of sports in the state during his life time.

“I want to thank the organizers for finding me worthy for this award which I see as a challenge to even work harder and on this note I dedicate it to my late deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who worked assiduously with me in ensuring that sports in the state got adequate attention.”

“I also cherish this award because it’s coming from critical sports stakeholders in the country. Their decision to give me this award shows that they’re satisfied with what we’re doing in changing sports narratives in Bayelsa State and I take it as a challenge to even work harder towards providing more modern sports facilities and upgrading existing ones in all the Local Government Areas of the state,” concluded Diri whose annual Prosperity Cup and Douye Diri National Open Wrestling Championship have become a household name in the country.

Others who received award alongside Governor Diri are the DG/CEO National Institute for Sports (NIS) Comrade Phillip Shaibu, Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Limited, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, Grassroots Football Promoter/ Philanthropist, Dr. Chief Robert Daniel Onyeani and Proprietor of Yacateco Boxing Promotions who also doubles as Vice President of Nigeria Boxing Federation, Hon. Omolei Yakubu Imadu while the President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo received a special recognition award.