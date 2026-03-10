Experts Raise Red Flag as Security, Climate Change, Trade Dominate ECOWAS Meeting in Abidjan

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Regional policy experts from across West Africa have raised concerns over what they described as the slow pace of implementing key regional agreements within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), warning that continued delays could leave the region lagging behind in the rapidly evolving global economy.

The concerns formed the core of a communiqué issued at the end of a four-day Meeting of Experts held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from March 3 to 6, 2026.

The summit, which brought together scholars, policy analysts and regional development experts, focused on the theme: “The Future of Regional Trade, Economic Integration and Sustainable Development in West Africa.”

Among those who played key roles in drafting the final communiqué was Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, a former Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and current member representing Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency II. Jamiu served as a facilitator and member of the communiqué drafting team alongside other regional experts including Prof. Biodun Bankole, Prof. Azeez Olaniyan, Dr. Ben Ukaoha, Mr. James Gadin, Mr. Yomi Odukudu and Mr. Bebecer Ndiaye.

The experts cautioned that the current state of affairs within ECOWAS presents a real and pressing challenge if urgent steps are not taken to accelerate the implementation of long-standing protocols aimed at deepening economic cooperation among member states.

According to the communiqué, the regional bloc must move decisively to implement core initiatives such as the ECOWAS Common Market, the proposed regional currency, the free movement of people and goods across borders, and the integrated regional payment system.

They warned that failure to fully implement these frameworks could significantly weaken West Africa’s competitiveness in the global economic landscape.

Beyond economic integration, the meeting also highlighted a number of emerging threats confronting the region, including climate change, drought, deforestation, desertification, banditry, insurgency, unemployment, terrorism and widespread insecurity across several parts of West Africa.

The communiqué further stressed the need for greater inclusion of women, youth and persons with disabilities in regional development strategies, noting that sustainable growth cannot be achieved without broad-based participation.

Participants emphasized that ECOWAS must transition from what they described as “an ECOWAS of protocols” to “an ECOWAS of tangible results,” ensuring that policies translate into measurable improvements in the lives of the region’s over 400 million citizens in the coming decades.

The experts concluded by proposing a series of policy recommendations aimed at fast-tracking economic integration, strengthening regional institutions and enhancing collaboration among member states in order to secure a more prosperous, resilient and stable West Africa.