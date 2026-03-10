Expert Urges Youths to Embrace Digital Economy

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of S. Mobile Tech, Dr. Ifeanyi Adonu, has urged Nigerian youths to embrace opportunities in the digital economy, stressing that technology and telecommunications remain critical drivers of business growth and job creation.

Adonu made the call in Enugu yesterday after he received the ‘Icon of Entrepreneurship Award’ from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council.

In his address, Adonu noted that the world is rapidly becoming digital, and encouraged young people to acquire relevant technological skills that would enable them to develop applications, create innovations, and compete in the evolving global economy.

He explained that his company, S. Mobile Net Zone Limited, operates as a major distribution partner of MTN Nigeria, handling airtime, data, and other telecommunications products across the South-east.

Beyond telecom distribution, Adonu said that he established the S. Mobile Tech Institute to equip young people with digital skills and channel their talents into productive ventures.

Adding that the institute offers training in cybersecurity, robotics, artificial intelligence, and software development to prepare youths for opportunities in the digital economy.

The idea is to change the mindset of the youth. Instead of using their knowledge for illegal activities, they can build applications, develop software, and create solutions that benefit society,” he said.

He described the award as both an honour and motivation, noting that it would encourage him to continue contributing to economic development through innovation and youth empowerment.